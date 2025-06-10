Robert Kiyosaki And Ray Dalio Warn Los Angeles Riots Signal Civil War—Kiyosaki Says Save ”Gold, Silver, And Bitcoin”

By: Insidebitcoins
2025/06/10 23:18
Chainlink
LINK$23.86-1.44%
Raydium
RAY$3.201-4.07%

The Los Angeles riots have ignited fears of escalating social unrest, prompting Robert Kiyosaki and Ray Dalio to link the events to the possible onset of a civil war fueled by economic collapse.

Both financial heavyweights are urging people to prepare, with Kiyosaki calling for a shift away from fiat currency to Bitcoin, gold, and silver as safe-haven assets.

Bitcoin, gold and silver

Kiyosaki Says Ditch Fiat And Buy Gold, Bitcoin And Silver

Kiyosaki, the author of the best-selling book Rich Dad Poor Dad, warned of an impending economic collapse in a June 9 post on X. 

“I believe we and the world are in for a long, hot, violent summer,” Kiyosaki wrote in the post.

He specifically mentioned the ICE raids in Los Angeles that have erupted into mass violence as a sign that a “CIVIL WAR has begun.” 

Kiyosaki tied the turmoil to The Fourth Turning, which is a historical theory that suggests society enters a period of profound crisis and transformation every 80 years. 

“Past 4th Turnings were the Great Depression/WWII, the Civil War, and the American Revolution,” Kiyosaki said.

The root cause for the unraveling is economic, he said. More specifically, he blames bankers, who he says are “stealing the wealth of people via FAKE money.”

He urged his over 2.7 million followers on X to safeguard their wealth, ditch fiat currency, and instead “save gold, silver, and Bitcoin,” which he called “sound money.”

Dalio Says Failing Economies Will Ignite Civil War

Dalio, the billionaire hedge fund manager who founded Bridgewater Associates, also expressed concerns over the emergence of a civil war in a June 9 post on X.

He said the US has entered a “late-cycle debt dynamic” at both the state and federal levels. That’s leading to the breaking down of the domestic order and what he describes as ”some form of ‘civil war.”’ We are now in the ”pre-civil war stage,” he said.

That’s not just the US and Dalio says there’s a “classic toxic mix” of factors that often lead to a civil war that are present globally.

“The single most reliable leading indicator of civil war or revolution is bankrupt government finances combined with big wealth gaps,” he said. ”Those places (cities, states, and countries) that have the largest wealth gaps, the largest debts, and the worst declines in incomes are most likely to have the greatest conflicts.”

Bitcoin Climbs Above $108K

Bitcoin is now just 2.8% below its all-time high of $111,970, according to CoinMarketCap. The king of cryptos traded at $108,588 at 12:53 p.m. EST after rising 0.85% in the past 24 hours..

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Boom Then Bust? BTC Eyes $175K Before Catastrophic 80% Drop

Boom Then Bust? BTC Eyes $175K Before Catastrophic 80% Drop

Bitcoin may hit $175K before a 70–80% drop, with $4.9T options expiring and patterns suggesting short-term volatility.
Bitcoin
BTC$116,322.51-0.67%
Boom
BOOM$0.009171-0.76%
MAY
MAY$0.04453+0.58%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/19 17:51
Share
Acurast Airdrop Guide | How to Participate in the Acurast Questing?

Acurast Airdrop Guide | How to Participate in the Acurast Questing?

The post Acurast Airdrop Guide | How to Participate in the Acurast Questing? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Key Takeaways The Cloud Rebellion is Acurast’s quest hub. Your MIST points (points, NOT tokens) reflect contribution and are a primary input for $ACU airdrop eligibility. TGE targeted for late 2025. Stay consistently active — snapshots and allocations won’t be pre-announced. Acurast’s network has surpassed 129k+ smartphones and 410M+ on-chain transactions = rapid growth. What …
Threshold
T$0.01671-3.68%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.14014+5.32%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001881-2.03%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/19 17:57
Share
Introducing ZED Picks: A First-of-its-Kind Pick-and-Play Digital Horse Racing Game

Introducing ZED Picks: A First-of-its-Kind Pick-and-Play Digital Horse Racing Game

Virtually Human Studio announced the launch of ZED Picks, a mobile-first game that brings pick-and-play horse racing to sports fans everywhere.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04465-6.88%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003422-2.47%
KIND
KIND$0.00614-14.19%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/19 18:04
Share

Trending News

More

Boom Then Bust? BTC Eyes $175K Before Catastrophic 80% Drop

Acurast Airdrop Guide | How to Participate in the Acurast Questing?

Introducing ZED Picks: A First-of-its-Kind Pick-and-Play Digital Horse Racing Game

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

Remarkable Opportunity: Former Pantera Partner Unveils $300M Solana-Focused Treasury in UAE