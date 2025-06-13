Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$112 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for 19 consecutive days

By: PANews
2025/06/13 11:57
PANews reported on June 13 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$112 million yesterday (June 12, Eastern Time).

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF ETHA, with a single-day net inflow of US$102 million. Currently, ETHA's total historical net inflow has reached US$5.236 billion.

The second is Fidelity ETF FETH, with a single-day net inflow of US$10.8319 million. Currently, FETH's total historical net inflow has reached US$1.603 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$10.756 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) was 3.38%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$3.857 billion.

