Powell: Federal debt issue not considered in monetary policy decisions By: PANews 2025/06/25 22:29

PANews reported on June 25 that Federal Reserve Chairman Powell said that the federal debt issue is not considered in monetary policy decisions. The changes in the Fed's forecast partly reflect the impact of trade policy. It will take several years to gradually withdraw from ample reserves.