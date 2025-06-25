Humanity Protocol is now open for airdrops By: PANews 2025/06/25 17:17

H $0.05415 -0.09% JUNE $0.0791 +6.31% OPEN $0.00000002609 -2.97% NOW $0.00591 +1.72%

PANews reported on June 25 that according to the official X account of Humanity Protocol , $H tokens are now listed on cryptocurrency exchanges, and users can now go to the designated page to claim airdrops.