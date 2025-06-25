Immutable Co-founder: $IMX stakers are about to receive special benefits, but snapshots have not yet been taken By: PANews 2025/06/25 20:02

IMX $0.8672 +15.93% JUNE $0.0791 +6.31% SOON $0.3461 +9.52% NOT $0.001912 -0.62%

PANews reported on June 25 that Immutable co-founder Robbie Ferguson posted on X that $IMX stakers will soon receive special benefits, but the specific snapshot time has not yet been announced.