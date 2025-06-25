NYSE applies for rule change to support listing of Truth Social’s BTC-ETH ETF, which will hold Bitcoin and Ethereum in a 75:25 ratio

PANews reported on June 25 that the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) has submitted a rule change application to support the listing of the Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF proposed by Trump Media & Technology Group. If approved, the ETF will hold Bitcoin and Ethereum in a ratio of 75:25, with Crypto.com serving as the custodian and liquidity provider.

The application was submitted through the 19b-4 procedure of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which is an important procedural step for the ETF to be publicly traded, but it does not guarantee final approval. Previously, Trump’s media announced plans to raise $2.4 billion to establish a Bitcoin reserve, but has not yet announced specific purchase plans.

Earlier news, NYSE Arca has submitted 19b-4 application documents for Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs .