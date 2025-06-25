Deep-sea mining company Green Minerals completes first Bitcoin purchase, buys 4 Bitcoins By: PANews 2025/06/25 13:39

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Tradingview, deep-sea mineral mining company Green Minerals announced today that it has completed its first Bitcoin purchase, purchasing 4 Bitcoins for a total consideration of approximately 4.25 million Norwegian kroner. Earlier on June 23, it was reported that Green Minerals plans to raise $1.2 billion with its partners, of which the Bitcoin treasury strategy is a core component.