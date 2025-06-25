Coinbase is providing cryptocurrency integration services to about 200 financial institutions around the world

By: PANews
2025/06/25 12:39
PANews reported on June 25 that Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong posted on the X platform: "Coinbase is providing cryptocurrency integration service support to about 200 banks, securities firms, fintech companies, and payment institutions. If you want to integrate encryption functions into your company or organization, please contact Coinbase for communication and cooperation."

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

