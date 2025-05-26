Opinion: Raising funds for listed companies to buy Bitcoin is a "toxic" leverage

By: PANews
2025/05/26 16:20
Ethereum Classic
ETC$20.42-1.96%

Author: lowstrife , Crypto KOL

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

Recently, Bitcoin reserve companies such as MSTR, Metaplanet, Twenty One and Nakamoto have become famous. But I personally think that their "reserves" are destructive leverage and the worst thing that has ever happened to Bitcoin and what it represents. The following is an analysis of how this model will collapse under certain conditions.

The feedback loop these companies use, where they buy Bitcoin with company funds, put it on their balance sheet, and then use various corporate mechanisms to raise more money against that balance sheet, is often talked about as the greatest invention ever.

Opinion: Raising funds for listed companies to buy Bitcoin is a "toxic" leverage

Funds raised through the issuance of new shares (ATM), bonds, preferred stocks, loans, etc. will be immediately used to purchase Bitcoin to drive this flywheel.

An important distinction here is the use of value-added leverage: companies like Tesla are simply depositing assets into Bitcoin (which I personally have no problem with).

Opinion: Raising funds for listed companies to buy Bitcoin is a "toxic" leverage

But the key to this flywheel is that common stockholders are the ultimate holders of these financial assets. All of these funding mechanisms ultimately result in common stock being diluted, and stock being sold into the market to fund this flywheel.

The main method used by MSTR is to issue new shares (ATM) to achieve value-added dilution. This method works well if mNAV ( PANews Note: represents the current share price and the value of its Bitcoin) is greater than 1.0. But the problem is that this leverage relies on issuing new shares to meet its cash flow. If MSTR's stock price is less than 1.0 times mNAV (as it will be in 2022), there will be problems.

Opinion: Raising funds for listed companies to buy Bitcoin is a "toxic" leverage

Another tool is to use leverage to increase the yield of its products, such as convertible bonds and perpetual preferred shares, because the expectation of future purchases accelerates the expected value of the equity and amplifies the stock premium in the first place.

Issuing more common stock and diluting existing shareholders will eventually pay off. But they are allowing that dilution to happen later, trading today's dollars for tomorrow's cash flow/dilution, deferring that payment and "cost" far into the future. How "smart."

The problem here is twofold:

The first problem is that these products cannot be the fulcrum for all the leverage if the underlying stock fails to meet performance targets. For convertible bonds, MSTR must refinance or sell BTC to raise cash.

Opinion: Raising funds for listed companies to buy Bitcoin is a "toxic" leverage

The second problem is preferred stocks. They are required to pay perpetual, non-accretive dividends (i.e., interest) to the holders of this debt. MSTR plans to issue trillions of dollars of these securities, and these payments are funded by diluting MSTR equity holders.

In particular, Strategy's STRF ( PANews Note: A fixed-income product that is packaged as a preferred stock issuance so that it can easily and continuously raise funds to buy Bitcoin) has no maturity date and is a perpetual debt with an annual interest rate of 10%. MSTR will always rely on non-value-added ATMs, diluting shareholder equity, to finance every dollar issued. Today's purchases are at the expense of tomorrow's shareholder interests. What does this sound like?

The problem with using an ATM to provide the required cash flow is that it relies on mNAV, which is not derived from its own assets. It relies entirely on market sentiment: what people think its vault is worth.

This is simply an insult to the essence of Bitcoin.

There is a provision for suspending dividends, but this raises more questions. STRK must pay all outstanding dividends plus a penalty before it can convert (maturity). Not to mention that suspending dividends would significantly reduce product demand.

If the point of an income-generating asset is to strip away risk, the last thing you want is to destroy the reason for owning the security in the first place. These are the risks MSTR advocates don’t mention. Suspending a dividend would be a warning about solvency.

Supporters argue that these preferred shares are being issued to buy bitcoin now and that the dividend payments are worth it. They argue that if it has been “modeled,” then the capital raising is worth it.

Opinion: Raising funds for listed companies to buy Bitcoin is a "toxic" leverage

 You have to look at the deal as a whole, not each piece in isolation. If they are raising money with preferred stock, then you have to consider the valuation / premium at which they raised the money. You can then simulate using an ATM to pay dividends and look into the future based on your own predictions of how Bitcoin and stocks will perform and determine how many shares need to be issued and when it would be more accretive to make the conversion. Once you do that, you'll realize how good these preferred stock issuances are.

With about $1.8 billion of these securities outstanding today, it is possible to make these payments, but Saylor's proposal to issue $3 trillion of these securities, which would dilute shareholders by $300 billion per year, is clearly untenable.

So how does this all play out? It all starts with mNAV. mNAV is critical. It’s life. It’s the energy. If mNAV goes bad, the company’s ability to raise capital goes away, and debt conversions hurt mNAV, and the company loses its ability to pay its debt.

GBTC is another closed-end fund that became popular during the bull run of 2021. People used it to invest in BTC because their existing accounts at the time did not allow it.

Today, MSTR is being bought for much the same reasons. The problem is: Bitcoin is becoming more accessible.

GBTC is a closed-end fund that trades at a premium or discount to the underlying assets. Once demand for this investment avenue dries up, the fund’s need to buy new assets also decreases.

Once mNAV is knocked out, demand is gone.

Opinion: Raising funds for listed companies to buy Bitcoin is a "toxic" leverage

Once mNAV falls below 1.0, MSTR's fundraising ability will be in trouble, which is quite similar to the loss of willingness and ability to purchase GBTC.

It is important to note that mNAV is based entirely on market sentiment. There is no mechanism or reason why it must trade at the value of an asset.

Opinion: Raising funds for listed companies to buy Bitcoin is a "toxic" leverage

When mNAV falls, the ability to continue to raise capital (and buy Bitcoin) in the future is reduced, and the expected value of the stock is reduced. This situation may in turn be exacerbated if debt dividends are forced to be paid under adverse conditions.

Convertible bonds complicate the situation further. Currently, MSTR has $8.2 billion in convertible bonds that will mature between 2028 and 2032. The risk of these bonds is not in the price. Whether the price of Bitcoin goes up or down (within reason), the bonds will not "pop" or require margin calls.

The problem with a convertible bond is in the name. It requires conversion. MSTR stock needs to appreciate to a pre-determined price level in order for the bond to convert into new stock issuance. Remember: this trigger is MSTR's stock price, which floats based on mNAV, which is based on market sentiment.

If, for some reason, the price fails to rise, then the question becomes one of timing, not price. The bonds will likely mature regardless of the underlying price of Bitcoin. MSTR will have to refinance or pay off the debt in cash by selling BTC.

Eventually, the flywheel mechanism will work in reverse, ultimately defeating the whole plan. Buy back shares below mNAV 1.0 and sell the underlying assets to raise capital. Some argue that this is a fiduciary responsibility, and Bailey has publicly stated that he would do the same.

Opinion: Raising funds for listed companies to buy Bitcoin is a "toxic" leverage

This is not a financial revolution. This is a Ponzi scheme fanatic chasing leverage. As a long-time Bitcoin owner, it is heartbreaking to see Bitcoin OGs cheering Saylor on while he uses Bitcoin to reenact the financial engineering of 2008 that led to the creation of Bitcoin.

Related reading: Dismantling Saylor’s Bitcoin Financial Magic: The stock price has tripled since its peak in October last year

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Boom Then Bust? BTC Eyes $175K Before Catastrophic 80% Drop

Boom Then Bust? BTC Eyes $175K Before Catastrophic 80% Drop

Bitcoin may hit $175K before a 70–80% drop, with $4.9T options expiring and patterns suggesting short-term volatility.
Bitcoin
BTC$116,369.53-0.73%
Boom
BOOM$0.009139-1.08%
MAY
MAY$0.04456+0.79%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/19 17:51
Share
Acurast Airdrop Guide | How to Participate in the Acurast Questing?

Acurast Airdrop Guide | How to Participate in the Acurast Questing?

The post Acurast Airdrop Guide | How to Participate in the Acurast Questing? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Key Takeaways The Cloud Rebellion is Acurast’s quest hub. Your MIST points (points, NOT tokens) reflect contribution and are a primary input for $ACU airdrop eligibility. TGE targeted for late 2025. Stay consistently active — snapshots and allocations won’t be pre-announced. Acurast’s network has surpassed 129k+ smartphones and 410M+ on-chain transactions = rapid growth. What …
Threshold
T$0.01668-3.80%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.13983+5.85%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001883-1.97%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/19 17:57
Share
SEC Approves Generic Listing Standards for Crypto ETFs

SEC Approves Generic Listing Standards for Crypto ETFs

In a bombshell filing, the SEC is prepared to allow generic listing standards for crypto ETFs. This would permit ETF listings without a specific case-by-case approval process. The filing’s language rests on cryptoassets that are commodities, not securities. However, the Commission is reclassifying many such assets, theoretically enabling an XRP ETF alongside many other new products. Why Generic Listing Standards Matter The SEC has been tacitly approving new crypto ETFs like XRP and DOGE-based products, but there hasn’t been an unambiguously clear signal of greater acceptance. Huge waves of altcoin ETF filings keep reaching the Commission, but there hasn’t been a corresponding show of confidence. Until today, that is, as the SEC just took a sweeping measure to approve generic listing standards for crypto ETFs: “[Several leading exchanges] filed with the SEC proposed rule changes to adopt generic listing standards for Commodity-Based Trust Shares. Each of the foregoing proposed rule changes… were subject to notice and comment. This order approves the Proposals on an accelerated basis,” the SEC’s filing claimed. The proposals came from the Nasdaq, CBOE, and NYSE Arca, which all the ETF issuers have been using to funnel their proposals. In other words, this decision on generic listing standards could genuinely transform crypto ETF approvals. A New Era for Crypto ETFs Specifically, these new standards would allow issuers to tailor-make compliant crypto ETF proposals. If these filings meet all the Commission’s criteria, the underlying ETFs could trade on the market without direct SEC approval. This would remove a huge bottleneck in the coveted ETF creation process. “By approving these generic listing standards, we are ensuring that our capital markets remain the best place in the world to engage in the cutting-edge innovation of digital assets. This approval helps to maximize investor choice and foster innovation by streamlining the listing process,” SEC Chair Paul Atkins claimed in a press release. The SEC has already been working on a streamlined approval process for crypto ETFs, but these generic listing standards could accomplish the task. This rule change would rely on considering tokens as commodities instead of securities, but federal regulators have been reclassifying assets like XRP. If these standards work as advertised, ETFs based on XRP, Solana, and many other cryptos could be coming very soon. This quiet announcement may have huge implications.
Threshold
T$0.01668-3.80%
Waves
WAVES$1.123-1.74%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00187057-5.35%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 06:14
Share

Trending News

More

Boom Then Bust? BTC Eyes $175K Before Catastrophic 80% Drop

Acurast Airdrop Guide | How to Participate in the Acurast Questing?

SEC Approves Generic Listing Standards for Crypto ETFs

Introducing ZED Picks: A First-of-its-Kind Pick-and-Play Digital Horse Racing Game

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain