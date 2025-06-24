Biological Traps in Trading: Why Small Wins Are More Reliable Than 100x?

By: PANews
2025/06/24 20:00
Moonveil
MORE$0.08813-1.83%
LUFFY
LUFFY$0.00003693-1.30%
ME
ME$0.6811-1.33%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003162+5.29%

Author: VKTR

Compiled by: Luffy, Foresight News

I recently started actively trading perpetual options again after a long break. It got me thinking back to when I first started trading in 2018. Back then, some of my favorite traders shared some knowledge that forever changed the way I looked at the markets. I'm not great at writing, but I'm always grateful to those who came before me and want to pass on that knowledge. So here I go.

There is a truth that I still remember to this day: the biological mechanism of winning is engraved in the genes of almost all organisms.

When two lobsters fight, the winner's hormones will soar. He will be full of serotonin and testosterone, and he will hold his head high like a "lobster macho man", while the loser will curl up, sulk, and enter the self-soothing mode of "beta lobster".

This isn't just some random nature documentary bullshit. Jordan Peterson is slightly schizophrenic, but he's got it basically right. He's talking about this for a reason. Winning literally rewires your brain, changes your posture, inflates your confidence, and sees opportunities instead of threats. It's millions of years of evolutionary programming, and your brain doesn't care if you're fighting for territory or competing in the marketplace.

Biological traps in trading: Why small wins are more reliable than 100 times?

This is exactly the logic of the transaction.

Every small profit should excite you. Every winning trade should sharpen you up and make you more ready to win again. But in my experience, most new traders do the exact opposite.

They chase "quick wins" instead of accumulating boring gains; they show off screenshots instead of making actual profits; they bear 80% retracements and call it "belief"; they make revenge trades after losses instead of thinking calmly; they compare their meager 2% unrealized profits and losses with the 10x insider trading of some KOLs.

The real winners are quietly accumulating boring gains and letting time do the repetitive work.

Why Your Brain Wants You to Be Broke

When you fail, your serotonin plummets, your shoulders slump, and you see danger everywhere. Your risk assessment completely fails because your brain thinks you are now at the bottom of the dominance hierarchy.

So what do broke traders do? They try to win back all their losses in one trade. They add to their positions, chasing the next shitcoin with a market cap of less than $60k. They listen to a signal from a former Fortnite scammer on Telegram.

Good traders do the exact opposite. They take their losses, maybe spend five minutes figuring out what went wrong, and then move on. They know that one down day out of twenty up days is just noise. They protect their own psychology more than they protect their portfolio.

I see this all the time. Someone loses a lot of money and immediately uses 20% of their capital to go all in on a bunch of shit coins. It's like watching someone hit themselves in the face over and over again without knowing why their nose hurts.

Compound interest is always underestimated

Most people can’t understand compounding because it’s slow and boring to start with. $50 on a $10,000 account makes you think “what’s the point”. But that’s exactly why it works: boredom makes money, excitement comes at a high price.

Einstein called compound interest the "eighth wonder of the world." Just imagine that the man who proposed the theory of relativity had such high regard for basic mathematics.

Biological traps in trading: Why small wins are more reliable than 100 times?

You don't need to win big every day, that's not how the market works. Sometimes you make 1%, sometimes you make nothing, and sometimes you lose a little. The point is that over time, your net gains will be greater than your net losses.

Take @gametheorizing, for example. I remember reading in @thiccyth0t's blog that he keeps his net worth about 2x per year and does nothing else. He makes sure he doesn't overdo it or hit a "peak." People who make 100x usually can't keep their money, just like lottery and casino winners, they don't know how to manage their wealth.

What is an effective strategy?

Take profits early and stop thinking about diamond hands. The market doesn't care about your beliefs, it cares about supply and demand. When you make a profit, you must stop profiting, at least a little at a time.

Keep track of your wins. Take screenshots of every win and create a folder to look at when you're having a bad day. Your brain needs proof that you're a winner, not just an abstract recollection of the moment you made money. Posting realized P&Ls is fine, but posting unrealized P&Ls is usually a bad idea, just ask any seasoned trader.

Control your leverage. Start with 1x or 2x. Increase leverage only after you have proven that you can make money without leverage. Leverage amplifies everything - including your stupidity.

Set daily goals, but be realistic. Don't trade for the sake of trading. Trade to reach your goals and then exit. Get out and get in touch with nature. The market will be there tomorrow and may look completely different.

Track your win rate. Keep a simple spreadsheet or use a P&L page like @CoinMarketMan, @tradestream_xyz or @AxiomExchange. If your win rate is less than 60%, there is something wrong with your strategy, fix it now.

Establish a ritual. Same setup, same time, same process. Your brain loves patterns. Create a pre-trading ritual that puts you in winning mode. It could be drinking coffee, reviewing your rules, or doing push-ups.

The hardest part of small wins

Most people make the mistake of trying to accumulate small wins: you have to make sure your losses are small. Small wins mean you have to keep your losses small, too.

I struggled with this at first. My equity curve looked like a Thanksgiving turkey chart - a small uptick followed by a huge black candle that wiped out weeks of gains. This is probably the hardest part of the entire strategy, but it is non-negotiable. A strategy of small wins and big losses will only slowly destroy your account.

Biological traps in trading: Why small wins are more reliable than 100 times?

Losers do this: They blame others for market manipulation. They switch strategies every week. They join Discord servers looking for “alpha.” They become addicted to gambling instead of treating it as a business.

Winners do this: They take their losses, learn from them, and prepare for tomorrow. They understand that trading is a marathon, not a sprint. They know that perseverance is more important than thrills.

One defeat among dozens of wins will hardly have any impact on the outcome.

The real way to success

While everyone else is betting on the next L1 of Dogecoin, you might be building a strategy that actually works. While they’re staring at open positions all day, you might be working on your goals and then going to the gym.

The real advantage lies not in some secret trading strategy, but in self-discipline. In treating trading as a business, not a casino. In understanding that the goal is not to be right, but to be profitable.

Most traders trade to be right, while winners trade to make money. There is a huge difference between the two.

Getting rich slowly is boring and not cool. Your shitty posts won’t go viral because of steady profits. But you know what’s even more boring? But even less cool: being poor at 30 because you spent your 20s chasing a 100x “belief position” that never came.

Most people who post pictures of their Lamborghinis on social media are poor. They rely on a "moon landing" to show off on social media, and then lose everything they put in.

Of course there are many exceptions, but in most cases the real winners are those you can't see.

Just win

Small wins build momentum, and momentum puts you in a flow state. Lock in profits, build confidence, and become the lobster that controls the rock.

Stop trying to prove you're smart and start proving you're disciplined. Win or be broke.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment?

Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment?

The post Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 17 September 2025 | 17:39 Is dogecoin really fading? As traders hunt the best crypto to buy now and weigh 2025 picks, Dogecoin (DOGE) still owns the meme coin spotlight, yet upside looks capped, today’s Dogecoin price prediction says as much. Attention is shifting to projects that blend culture with real on-chain tools. Buyers searching “best crypto to buy now” want shipped products, audits, and transparent tokenomics. That frames the true matchup: dogecoin vs. Pepeto. Enter Pepeto (PEPETO), an Ethereum-based memecoin with working rails: PepetoSwap, a zero-fee DEX, plus Pepeto Bridge for smooth cross-chain moves. By fusing story with tools people can use now, and speaking directly to crypto presale 2025 demand, Pepeto puts utility, clarity, and distribution in front. In a market where legacy meme coin leaders risk drifting on sentiment, Pepeto’s execution gives it a real seat in the “best crypto to buy now” debate. First, a quick look at why dogecoin may be losing altitude. Dogecoin Price Prediction: Is Doge Really Fading? Remember when dogecoin made crypto feel simple? In 2013, DOGE turned a meme into money and a loose forum into a movement. A decade on, the nonstop momentum has cooled; the backdrop is different, and the market is far more selective. With DOGE circling ~$0.268, the tape reads bearish-to-neutral for the next few weeks: hold the $0.26 shelf on daily closes and expect choppy range-trading toward $0.29–$0.30 where rallies keep stalling; lose $0.26 decisively and momentum often bleeds into $0.245 with risk of a deeper probe toward $0.22–$0.21; reclaim $0.30 on a clean daily close and the downside bias is likely neutralized, opening room for a squeeze into the low-$0.30s. Source: CoinMarketcap / TradingView Beyond the dogecoin price prediction, DOGE still centers on payments and lacks native smart contracts; ZK-proof verification is proposed,…
RealLink
REAL$0.06434-1.37%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014274-2.25%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06858-0.07%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:14
Share
ArtGis Finance Partners with MetaXR to Expand its DeFi Offerings in the Metaverse

ArtGis Finance Partners with MetaXR to Expand its DeFi Offerings in the Metaverse

By using this collaboration, ArtGis utilizes MetaXR’s infrastructure to widen access to its assets and enable its customers to interact with the metaverse.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001959+0.61%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 00:07
Share
MetaMask Token: Exciting Launch Could Be Sooner Than Expected

MetaMask Token: Exciting Launch Could Be Sooner Than Expected

BitcoinWorld MetaMask Token: Exciting Launch Could Be Sooner Than Expected The cryptocurrency community is buzzing with exciting news: a native MetaMask token might arrive sooner than many anticipated. This development could reshape how users interact with the popular Web3 wallet and the broader decentralized ecosystem. It signals a significant step forward for one of the most widely used tools in the blockchain space. What’s Fueling the MetaMask Token Buzz? Joseph Lubin, the CEO of ConsenSys, the company behind MetaMask, recently shared insights that ignited this excitement. According to reports from The Block, Lubin indicated that a MetaMask token could launch ahead of previous expectations. This isn’t the first time the idea has surfaced; Dan Finlay, one of MetaMask’s founders, had previously mentioned the possibility of issuing such a token. ConsenSys has been a pivotal player in the Ethereum ecosystem, developing essential infrastructure and applications. MetaMask, their flagship wallet, serves millions of users, providing a gateway to decentralized applications (dApps), NFTs, and various blockchain networks. Therefore, any move to introduce a native token is a major event for the entire Web3 community. Why is a MetaMask Token So Anticipated? The prospect of a MetaMask token generates immense interest because it could introduce new layers of utility and community governance. Users often speculate about the benefits such a token could offer. Here are some key reasons for the high anticipation: Governance Rights: A token could empower users to participate in the future direction and development of MetaMask. This means voting on new features, upgrades, or even changes to the platform’s policies. Ecosystem Rewards: Tokens might be distributed as rewards for active participation, using certain features, or contributing to the MetaMask community. This incentivizes engagement and loyalty. Enhanced Utility: The token could unlock premium features, reduce transaction fees, or provide exclusive access to services within the MetaMask ecosystem or partnered dApps. Decentralization: Introducing a token often aligns with the broader Web3 ethos of decentralization, distributing control and ownership among its users rather than centralizing it within ConsenSys. Consequently, a token launch is seen as a way to deepen user involvement and foster a more robust, community-driven ecosystem around the wallet. Exploring the Potential Impact of a MetaMask Token The introduction of a MetaMask token could have far-reaching implications for the decentralized finance (DeFi) and Web3 landscape. Firstly, it could set a new standard for how popular infrastructure tools engage with their user base. By providing a tangible stake, MetaMask might strengthen its position as a community-governed platform. Moreover, a token could significantly boost the wallet’s visibility and adoption, attracting new users eager to participate in its governance or benefit from its utility. This could also lead to innovative integrations with other blockchain projects, creating a more interconnected and efficient Web3 experience. Ultimately, the success of such a token will depend on its design, utility, and how effectively it engages the global MetaMask community. What Challenges Could a MetaMask Token Face? While the excitement is palpable, launching a MetaMask token also presents several challenges that ConsenSys must navigate carefully. One primary concern is regulatory scrutiny. The classification of cryptocurrency tokens varies across jurisdictions, and ensuring compliance is crucial for long-term success. Furthermore, designing a fair and equitable distribution model is paramount. Ensuring that the token provides genuine utility beyond mere speculation will be another hurdle. A token must integrate seamlessly into the MetaMask experience and offer clear value to its holders. Additionally, managing community expectations and preventing market manipulation will require robust strategies. Addressing these challenges effectively will be key to the token’s sustainable growth and positive reception. What’s Next for the MetaMask Ecosystem? The prospect of a MetaMask token signals an evolving strategy for ConsenSys and the future of Web3 wallets. It reflects a growing trend where foundational tools seek to empower their communities through tokenization. Users are keenly watching for official announcements regarding the token’s mechanics, distribution, and launch timeline. This development could solidify MetaMask’s role not just as a wallet, but as a central pillar of decentralized identity and interaction. The potential for a sooner-than-expected launch adds an element of urgency and excitement, encouraging users to stay informed about every new detail. It represents a significant milestone for a platform that has become synonymous with accessing the decentralized web. Conclusion The hints from ConsenSys CEO Joseph Lubin regarding an earlier launch for the MetaMask token have undoubtedly captured the attention of the entire crypto world. This potential development promises to bring enhanced governance, utility, and community engagement to millions of MetaMask users. While challenges exist, the underlying potential for a more decentralized and user-driven ecosystem is immense. The coming months will likely reveal more about this highly anticipated token, marking a new chapter for one of Web3’s most vital tools. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is a MetaMask token? A MetaMask token would be a native cryptocurrency issued by ConsenSys, the company behind the MetaMask wallet. It is expected to offer various utilities, including governance rights, rewards, and access to special features within the MetaMask ecosystem. Q2: Why is ConsenSys considering launching a MetaMask token? ConsenSys is likely exploring a token launch to further decentralize the MetaMask platform, empower its user community with governance rights, incentivize active participation, and potentially unlock new forms of utility and growth for the ecosystem. Q3: What benefits could users gain from a MetaMask token? Users could gain several benefits, such as the ability to vote on MetaMask’s future developments, earn rewards for using the wallet, access exclusive features, or potentially reduce transaction fees. It also provides a direct stake in the platform’s success. Q4: When is the MetaMask token expected to launch? While no official launch date has been confirmed, ConsenSys CEO Joseph Lubin has indicated that the launch could happen sooner than previously expected. The exact timeline remains subject to official announcements from ConsenSys. Q5: How would a MetaMask token impact the broader Web3 ecosystem? A MetaMask token could significantly impact Web3 by setting a precedent for user-owned and governed infrastructure tools. It could drive further decentralization, foster innovation, and strengthen the connection between users and the platforms they rely on, ultimately contributing to a more robust and participatory decentralized internet. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Ethereum institutional adoption. This post MetaMask Token: Exciting Launch Could Be Sooner Than Expected first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Threshold
T$0.0168-2.83%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01528-13.18%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08816-2.32%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/19 15:40
Share

Trending News

More

Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment?

ArtGis Finance Partners with MetaXR to Expand its DeFi Offerings in the Metaverse

MetaMask Token: Exciting Launch Could Be Sooner Than Expected

Fed Relief Fades as Bitcoin Trades at $116K to $118K Make-or-Break Zone

Education Over Hype: Using MLM to Spread Blockchain Knowledge