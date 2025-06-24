Bitcoin reclaims $105,000 after Trump announces Israel-Iran ceasefire

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/24 18:39
Union
U$0,007333-8,54%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,497-1,60%
Bitcoin
BTC$116.509,66-0,62%

Bitcoin managed to reclaim its previous spot above $105,000 following a miraculous rebound as tensions cool between Israel and Iran after the U.S. ushers in a ceasefire.

According to data from crypto.news, BTC (BTC) experienced a price surge following news of a ceasefire between Israel and Iran. The largest cryptocurrency by market cap almost touched the $106,000 threshold, reaching as high as $105,927 in the past 24 hours.

At press time, BTC has gone up 3.9% and is currently trading hands at a price of $105,302. Throughout the past week, Bitcoin has suffered through the geopolitical events that have broken through between Israel, Iran and the United States. Within the past few days, BTC fell into a slump following news of the U.S. bombing three of Iran’s nuclear bases.

On June 22, BTC experienced a sharp decline, dropping well beyond it previous peak of $106,003 just two days prior. On June 23, Bitcoin reached its lowest point since May, dropping to $98,974.

Price chart for Bitcoin in the past 24 hours, June 24, 2025 | Source: crypto.news

BTC has gone down 1.2% in the past week and 3.6% in the past two weeks. The past month has seen the cryptocurrency fall by nearly 2%.

Not only that, Bitcoin’s market cap also enjoyed a 3.24% boost, climbing up to $2.09 trillion following the recent price surge. Additionally, BTC’s trading volume also saw a 6.9% increase compared to the previous day, amounting to $52.8 billion based on current market prices.

Even the wider crypto market cap has experienced a 2.1% surge after news of the ceasefire broke, amounting to $3.36 trillion.

A ceasefire signal between Israel and Iran may have eased investor concerns for now. Crypto markets often recover quickly when geopolitical fears recede. However, traders still have their eyes on the continuing conflict between Israel and Iran.

Despite the agreed upon deal between the two countries, brokered by Donald Trump and Qatar, Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz accused Iran of violating the ceasefire only two hours after the deal was announced.

According to the BBC, despite Iran furiously denying the accusation, Israel plans to “respond forcefully to Iran’s violation of the ceasefire with intense strikes” targeting the nation’s capital in Iran. It remains to be seen whether Israel will follow through with the threat, and how it will affect Bitcoin and the wider crypto market.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment?

Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment?

The post Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 17 September 2025 | 17:39 Is dogecoin really fading? As traders hunt the best crypto to buy now and weigh 2025 picks, Dogecoin (DOGE) still owns the meme coin spotlight, yet upside looks capped, today’s Dogecoin price prediction says as much. Attention is shifting to projects that blend culture with real on-chain tools. Buyers searching “best crypto to buy now” want shipped products, audits, and transparent tokenomics. That frames the true matchup: dogecoin vs. Pepeto. Enter Pepeto (PEPETO), an Ethereum-based memecoin with working rails: PepetoSwap, a zero-fee DEX, plus Pepeto Bridge for smooth cross-chain moves. By fusing story with tools people can use now, and speaking directly to crypto presale 2025 demand, Pepeto puts utility, clarity, and distribution in front. In a market where legacy meme coin leaders risk drifting on sentiment, Pepeto’s execution gives it a real seat in the “best crypto to buy now” debate. First, a quick look at why dogecoin may be losing altitude. Dogecoin Price Prediction: Is Doge Really Fading? Remember when dogecoin made crypto feel simple? In 2013, DOGE turned a meme into money and a loose forum into a movement. A decade on, the nonstop momentum has cooled; the backdrop is different, and the market is far more selective. With DOGE circling ~$0.268, the tape reads bearish-to-neutral for the next few weeks: hold the $0.26 shelf on daily closes and expect choppy range-trading toward $0.29–$0.30 where rallies keep stalling; lose $0.26 decisively and momentum often bleeds into $0.245 with risk of a deeper probe toward $0.22–$0.21; reclaim $0.30 on a clean daily close and the downside bias is likely neutralized, opening room for a squeeze into the low-$0.30s. Source: CoinMarketcap / TradingView Beyond the dogecoin price prediction, DOGE still centers on payments and lacks native smart contracts; ZK-proof verification is proposed,…
RealLink
REAL$0,06434-1,37%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0,014274-2,25%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0,06858-0,07%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:14
Share
ArtGis Finance Partners with MetaXR to Expand its DeFi Offerings in the Metaverse

ArtGis Finance Partners with MetaXR to Expand its DeFi Offerings in the Metaverse

By using this collaboration, ArtGis utilizes MetaXR’s infrastructure to widen access to its assets and enable its customers to interact with the metaverse.
DeFi
DEFI$0,001959+0,61%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 00:07
Share
MetaMask Token: Exciting Launch Could Be Sooner Than Expected

MetaMask Token: Exciting Launch Could Be Sooner Than Expected

BitcoinWorld MetaMask Token: Exciting Launch Could Be Sooner Than Expected The cryptocurrency community is buzzing with exciting news: a native MetaMask token might arrive sooner than many anticipated. This development could reshape how users interact with the popular Web3 wallet and the broader decentralized ecosystem. It signals a significant step forward for one of the most widely used tools in the blockchain space. What’s Fueling the MetaMask Token Buzz? Joseph Lubin, the CEO of ConsenSys, the company behind MetaMask, recently shared insights that ignited this excitement. According to reports from The Block, Lubin indicated that a MetaMask token could launch ahead of previous expectations. This isn’t the first time the idea has surfaced; Dan Finlay, one of MetaMask’s founders, had previously mentioned the possibility of issuing such a token. ConsenSys has been a pivotal player in the Ethereum ecosystem, developing essential infrastructure and applications. MetaMask, their flagship wallet, serves millions of users, providing a gateway to decentralized applications (dApps), NFTs, and various blockchain networks. Therefore, any move to introduce a native token is a major event for the entire Web3 community. Why is a MetaMask Token So Anticipated? The prospect of a MetaMask token generates immense interest because it could introduce new layers of utility and community governance. Users often speculate about the benefits such a token could offer. Here are some key reasons for the high anticipation: Governance Rights: A token could empower users to participate in the future direction and development of MetaMask. This means voting on new features, upgrades, or even changes to the platform’s policies. Ecosystem Rewards: Tokens might be distributed as rewards for active participation, using certain features, or contributing to the MetaMask community. This incentivizes engagement and loyalty. Enhanced Utility: The token could unlock premium features, reduce transaction fees, or provide exclusive access to services within the MetaMask ecosystem or partnered dApps. Decentralization: Introducing a token often aligns with the broader Web3 ethos of decentralization, distributing control and ownership among its users rather than centralizing it within ConsenSys. Consequently, a token launch is seen as a way to deepen user involvement and foster a more robust, community-driven ecosystem around the wallet. Exploring the Potential Impact of a MetaMask Token The introduction of a MetaMask token could have far-reaching implications for the decentralized finance (DeFi) and Web3 landscape. Firstly, it could set a new standard for how popular infrastructure tools engage with their user base. By providing a tangible stake, MetaMask might strengthen its position as a community-governed platform. Moreover, a token could significantly boost the wallet’s visibility and adoption, attracting new users eager to participate in its governance or benefit from its utility. This could also lead to innovative integrations with other blockchain projects, creating a more interconnected and efficient Web3 experience. Ultimately, the success of such a token will depend on its design, utility, and how effectively it engages the global MetaMask community. What Challenges Could a MetaMask Token Face? While the excitement is palpable, launching a MetaMask token also presents several challenges that ConsenSys must navigate carefully. One primary concern is regulatory scrutiny. The classification of cryptocurrency tokens varies across jurisdictions, and ensuring compliance is crucial for long-term success. Furthermore, designing a fair and equitable distribution model is paramount. Ensuring that the token provides genuine utility beyond mere speculation will be another hurdle. A token must integrate seamlessly into the MetaMask experience and offer clear value to its holders. Additionally, managing community expectations and preventing market manipulation will require robust strategies. Addressing these challenges effectively will be key to the token’s sustainable growth and positive reception. What’s Next for the MetaMask Ecosystem? The prospect of a MetaMask token signals an evolving strategy for ConsenSys and the future of Web3 wallets. It reflects a growing trend where foundational tools seek to empower their communities through tokenization. Users are keenly watching for official announcements regarding the token’s mechanics, distribution, and launch timeline. This development could solidify MetaMask’s role not just as a wallet, but as a central pillar of decentralized identity and interaction. The potential for a sooner-than-expected launch adds an element of urgency and excitement, encouraging users to stay informed about every new detail. It represents a significant milestone for a platform that has become synonymous with accessing the decentralized web. Conclusion The hints from ConsenSys CEO Joseph Lubin regarding an earlier launch for the MetaMask token have undoubtedly captured the attention of the entire crypto world. This potential development promises to bring enhanced governance, utility, and community engagement to millions of MetaMask users. While challenges exist, the underlying potential for a more decentralized and user-driven ecosystem is immense. The coming months will likely reveal more about this highly anticipated token, marking a new chapter for one of Web3’s most vital tools. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is a MetaMask token? A MetaMask token would be a native cryptocurrency issued by ConsenSys, the company behind the MetaMask wallet. It is expected to offer various utilities, including governance rights, rewards, and access to special features within the MetaMask ecosystem. Q2: Why is ConsenSys considering launching a MetaMask token? ConsenSys is likely exploring a token launch to further decentralize the MetaMask platform, empower its user community with governance rights, incentivize active participation, and potentially unlock new forms of utility and growth for the ecosystem. Q3: What benefits could users gain from a MetaMask token? Users could gain several benefits, such as the ability to vote on MetaMask’s future developments, earn rewards for using the wallet, access exclusive features, or potentially reduce transaction fees. It also provides a direct stake in the platform’s success. Q4: When is the MetaMask token expected to launch? While no official launch date has been confirmed, ConsenSys CEO Joseph Lubin has indicated that the launch could happen sooner than previously expected. The exact timeline remains subject to official announcements from ConsenSys. Q5: How would a MetaMask token impact the broader Web3 ecosystem? A MetaMask token could significantly impact Web3 by setting a precedent for user-owned and governed infrastructure tools. It could drive further decentralization, foster innovation, and strengthen the connection between users and the platforms they rely on, ultimately contributing to a more robust and participatory decentralized internet. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Ethereum institutional adoption. This post MetaMask Token: Exciting Launch Could Be Sooner Than Expected first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Threshold
T$0,0168-2,83%
Brainedge
LEARN$0,01528-13,18%
Moonveil
MORE$0,08816-2,32%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/19 15:40
Share

Trending News

More

Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment?

ArtGis Finance Partners with MetaXR to Expand its DeFi Offerings in the Metaverse

MetaMask Token: Exciting Launch Could Be Sooner Than Expected

Fed Relief Fades as Bitcoin Trades at $116K to $118K Make-or-Break Zone

Education Over Hype: Using MLM to Spread Blockchain Knowledge