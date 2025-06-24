Pledge revolution or shipment cover? Celestia's PoG proposal and the mystery of cashing out billions of yuan

By: PANews
2025/06/24 16:00
TIA
TIA$1.775-1.77%
Mystery
MYSTERY$0.000000001598+1.39%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0059+0.85%

TIA, the "staking shovel" that no one cares about now, has once again faced a community opinion crisis. During this period of long-term price declines and the gradual marginalization of narratives, Celestia's network revenue continued to be sluggish and the feasibility of the DA track also encountered challenges. Against this background, its co-founder John Adler proposed a subversive governance proposal.

Canceling staking, Celestia wants to revolutionize POS

Co-founder John Adler recently proposed a disruptive governance proposal, advocating that the network should completely abandon the current Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mechanism and adopt the "Proof-of-Governance (PoG)" model. Once this proposal was proposed, it sparked heated discussions in the crypto community and directly pointed to the core concept of blockchain governance structure.

If the plan is adopted, the Celestia network will undergo a series of structural reconstructions: First, the issuance of TIA tokens will be reduced by about 20 times, greatly compressing circulation inflation, and the corresponding reduction ratio will be as high as 95%. Secondly, the existing entrusted staking and liquidity staking contracts will be completely abolished, and the on-chain governance mechanism will be terminated simultaneously.

All new TIA issuance will be paid to validators as off-chain incentives for running nodes; validators will no longer be elected through token voting, but will be determined through an off-chain governance mechanism. In addition, Celestia will adopt a fee destruction mechanism to give back to coin holders, and the daily protocol income of approximately US$100 to US$300 will be directly used to support the value of TIA.

Adler even advocates the complete removal of the concept of "staking". He believes that when there are no more token issuance rewards and no reliance on staking voting to select validators, the act of "staking" becomes redundant, LST also loses its basis for existence, and TIA itself becomes a direct carrier of value capture.

Adler's proposal is essentially intended to address the inflationary pressure of TIA prices that has been on a long-term downward trend, and to inject basic logic into the long-term value of the network by building a scarcer and more compact token economic model.

But at the same time, the proposal also challenges several assumptions that are taken for granted in the mainstream consensus of Ethereum, such as whether the economic security of the blockchain really relies on the penalty mechanism (slashing), whether PoS is actually a permissioned "authority proof" mechanism (a variant of PoA), and whether the blockchain system can operate sustainably through a "governance-free profit model". If this proposal is adopted, it will not only reconstruct Celestia's economic model, but may also challenge the current pledge governance logic dominated by Ethereum.

Staking revolution or shipping cover? Celestia's PoG proposal and the mystery of cashing out billions of yuan

 Source: Blockworks Research.

However, just as this governance proposal aimed at "rebuilding the foundation of the token economy" has not yet been implemented, the community has repeatedly exposed the Celestia team's large-scale cashing behavior, which has led to divergent interpretations of the original intention of the proposal. On the one hand, the project party emphasized that the PoG model is expected to curb inflation, repair the token model and restore market confidence; but on the other hand, on-chain data showed that many core team members quickly completed large-scale cashing operations after the unlocking window was opened, with a cumulative cashing of more than 100 million US dollars, which aroused market doubts.

Is this deflationary reform for the long-term value of TIA, or is it a system cover-up after the team "shipped at a high price"? With TIA falling by 92% and user trust continuing to erode, Celestia's "modular vision" is facing an unprecedented crisis of trust.

Shipping is the key?

Community user @0xCircusLover’s tweet accused the Celestia core team of serious opacity in multiple aspects such as token unlocking, fund operation, and market promotion. This revelation was described by some observers as an exposure of Celestia’s “criminal pattern”, triggering strong market doubts about the project’s internal governance and ethics.

Staking revolution or shipping cover? Celestia's PoG proposal and the mystery of cashing out billions of yuan

According to its disclosure, Celestia executives had completed the unlocking of TIA tokens as early as early October 2024, and the unlocking of team members was launched shortly thereafter. In the following months, several key figures were exposed to have realized large amounts of cash through over-the-counter transactions or resource swaps. For example, Mustafa, the co-founder of the project, was accused of cashing out more than $25 million through OTC channels and has moved to Dubai. Another key figure, Andy, was accused of accepting remuneration to promote TIA, while Yaz was fired and withdrew from the cryptocurrency circle due to allegations of sexual harassment. The user claimed to have information about the relevant victims and evidence of the transaction, and planned to publish the complete materials in the near future.

In addition, he also mentioned that Celestia had paid seven figures of US dollars to the well-known organization Abstract in exchange for its "separation" from its competitor Eigen partnership, and paid media people Jon Charb and Bankless to maintain a positive image of the project. This series of money operations was accused by the whistleblower as a typical operation of "paid publicity."

Another focus of the controversy is on the role of Bankless anchor David. The community questioned that he frequently spoke out for TIA, but had no actual experience in using Celestia data availability services or building protocols. Instead, he was inconsistent in many public speeches about whether he held TIA tokens, which aroused widespread doubts about the fairness of his speech.

Although the revelation has not yet been officially responded to, it has already caused a crisis of trust in some circles, especially the further amplification effect of TIA's current market price pressure and employees' continuous selling. Celestia once became popular with the narrative of "modular data availability", but now, the series of questions surrounding its core team governance, public opinion manipulation and capital flow are causing this once highly anticipated project to fall into an unprecedented public relations crisis.

“There’s evidence all over the crypto world, but no one wants to talk about it publicly because ‘they’re too big.’”

Previously, crypto KOL Mosi gave a Celestia internal team token distribution and cash-out data table, showing that team members have sold a total of about 9.43 million TIAs, and the cumulative cash-out amount is estimated to be as high as $109 million based on the market price at the time. These tokens are all classified as "Team" and belong to early core members and contributors.

The largest selling address is celestia1erglsz..., which has sold 2,609,516.29 TIA, corresponding to 27,368,523.82 USD in cash. The selling amount of multiple addresses is over one million USD, indicating that the team actively cashed out at the early stage of token unlocking.

Staking revolution or shipping cover? Celestia's PoG proposal and the mystery of cashing out billions of yuan

Under this tweet, a user quoted Celestia COO Nick White's remarks to mock him, "I have never sold a TIA," which echoes the $100 million in the picture above.

Staking revolution or shipping cover? Celestia's PoG proposal and the mystery of cashing out billions of yuan

Last October, Celestia announced that it had "completed $100 million in financing" on the eve of a major unlocking event, which once triggered the community's optimistic expectations of its financial strength. However, according to crypto investor Sisyphus, the financing was actually an over-the-counter transaction that had been completed several months ago, and the tokens involved will be unlocked in October. This behavior is regarded by some community members as a typical information manipulation: "First, sell off-market, then package it as a positive, and finally guide retail investors to take over before the unlocking window."

Although Celestia's current valuation is marked as $3.5 billion by the outside world, its actual revenue is far from supporting such an inflated valuation. According to public data, Celestia's average daily contract revenue is less than $100, and its annualized potential is only around $5 million. Industry insiders generally point out that Celestia's market pricing is more like a premium advance on "future narratives" rather than being based on existing usage data or business models. For this reason, once market sentiment turns cold, its valuation bubble is very likely to be squeezed.

In the face of various accusations and public opinion storms surrounding Celestia, the founder of Celestia publicly stated that although the current market is full of "increasingly outrageous FUD, all founding members, early employees and core engineers are still on the job. He also revealed that Celestia currently has more than $100 million in cash reserves and sufficient cash flow to support operations for more than 6 years.

"To survive in this industry, every project has to go through ups and downs. Almost all tokens will experience a 95% plunge in their life cycle. This is the norm rather than the exception," Mustafa wrote in a tweet. Now, TIA has fallen 92% from its high point.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment?

Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment?

The post Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 17 September 2025 | 17:39 Is dogecoin really fading? As traders hunt the best crypto to buy now and weigh 2025 picks, Dogecoin (DOGE) still owns the meme coin spotlight, yet upside looks capped, today’s Dogecoin price prediction says as much. Attention is shifting to projects that blend culture with real on-chain tools. Buyers searching “best crypto to buy now” want shipped products, audits, and transparent tokenomics. That frames the true matchup: dogecoin vs. Pepeto. Enter Pepeto (PEPETO), an Ethereum-based memecoin with working rails: PepetoSwap, a zero-fee DEX, plus Pepeto Bridge for smooth cross-chain moves. By fusing story with tools people can use now, and speaking directly to crypto presale 2025 demand, Pepeto puts utility, clarity, and distribution in front. In a market where legacy meme coin leaders risk drifting on sentiment, Pepeto’s execution gives it a real seat in the “best crypto to buy now” debate. First, a quick look at why dogecoin may be losing altitude. Dogecoin Price Prediction: Is Doge Really Fading? Remember when dogecoin made crypto feel simple? In 2013, DOGE turned a meme into money and a loose forum into a movement. A decade on, the nonstop momentum has cooled; the backdrop is different, and the market is far more selective. With DOGE circling ~$0.268, the tape reads bearish-to-neutral for the next few weeks: hold the $0.26 shelf on daily closes and expect choppy range-trading toward $0.29–$0.30 where rallies keep stalling; lose $0.26 decisively and momentum often bleeds into $0.245 with risk of a deeper probe toward $0.22–$0.21; reclaim $0.30 on a clean daily close and the downside bias is likely neutralized, opening room for a squeeze into the low-$0.30s. Source: CoinMarketcap / TradingView Beyond the dogecoin price prediction, DOGE still centers on payments and lacks native smart contracts; ZK-proof verification is proposed,…
RealLink
REAL$0.06434-1.37%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014274-2.25%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06858-0.07%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:14
Share
ArtGis Finance Partners with MetaXR to Expand its DeFi Offerings in the Metaverse

ArtGis Finance Partners with MetaXR to Expand its DeFi Offerings in the Metaverse

By using this collaboration, ArtGis utilizes MetaXR’s infrastructure to widen access to its assets and enable its customers to interact with the metaverse.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001959+0.61%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 00:07
Share
MetaMask Token: Exciting Launch Could Be Sooner Than Expected

MetaMask Token: Exciting Launch Could Be Sooner Than Expected

BitcoinWorld MetaMask Token: Exciting Launch Could Be Sooner Than Expected The cryptocurrency community is buzzing with exciting news: a native MetaMask token might arrive sooner than many anticipated. This development could reshape how users interact with the popular Web3 wallet and the broader decentralized ecosystem. It signals a significant step forward for one of the most widely used tools in the blockchain space. What’s Fueling the MetaMask Token Buzz? Joseph Lubin, the CEO of ConsenSys, the company behind MetaMask, recently shared insights that ignited this excitement. According to reports from The Block, Lubin indicated that a MetaMask token could launch ahead of previous expectations. This isn’t the first time the idea has surfaced; Dan Finlay, one of MetaMask’s founders, had previously mentioned the possibility of issuing such a token. ConsenSys has been a pivotal player in the Ethereum ecosystem, developing essential infrastructure and applications. MetaMask, their flagship wallet, serves millions of users, providing a gateway to decentralized applications (dApps), NFTs, and various blockchain networks. Therefore, any move to introduce a native token is a major event for the entire Web3 community. Why is a MetaMask Token So Anticipated? The prospect of a MetaMask token generates immense interest because it could introduce new layers of utility and community governance. Users often speculate about the benefits such a token could offer. Here are some key reasons for the high anticipation: Governance Rights: A token could empower users to participate in the future direction and development of MetaMask. This means voting on new features, upgrades, or even changes to the platform’s policies. Ecosystem Rewards: Tokens might be distributed as rewards for active participation, using certain features, or contributing to the MetaMask community. This incentivizes engagement and loyalty. Enhanced Utility: The token could unlock premium features, reduce transaction fees, or provide exclusive access to services within the MetaMask ecosystem or partnered dApps. Decentralization: Introducing a token often aligns with the broader Web3 ethos of decentralization, distributing control and ownership among its users rather than centralizing it within ConsenSys. Consequently, a token launch is seen as a way to deepen user involvement and foster a more robust, community-driven ecosystem around the wallet. Exploring the Potential Impact of a MetaMask Token The introduction of a MetaMask token could have far-reaching implications for the decentralized finance (DeFi) and Web3 landscape. Firstly, it could set a new standard for how popular infrastructure tools engage with their user base. By providing a tangible stake, MetaMask might strengthen its position as a community-governed platform. Moreover, a token could significantly boost the wallet’s visibility and adoption, attracting new users eager to participate in its governance or benefit from its utility. This could also lead to innovative integrations with other blockchain projects, creating a more interconnected and efficient Web3 experience. Ultimately, the success of such a token will depend on its design, utility, and how effectively it engages the global MetaMask community. What Challenges Could a MetaMask Token Face? While the excitement is palpable, launching a MetaMask token also presents several challenges that ConsenSys must navigate carefully. One primary concern is regulatory scrutiny. The classification of cryptocurrency tokens varies across jurisdictions, and ensuring compliance is crucial for long-term success. Furthermore, designing a fair and equitable distribution model is paramount. Ensuring that the token provides genuine utility beyond mere speculation will be another hurdle. A token must integrate seamlessly into the MetaMask experience and offer clear value to its holders. Additionally, managing community expectations and preventing market manipulation will require robust strategies. Addressing these challenges effectively will be key to the token’s sustainable growth and positive reception. What’s Next for the MetaMask Ecosystem? The prospect of a MetaMask token signals an evolving strategy for ConsenSys and the future of Web3 wallets. It reflects a growing trend where foundational tools seek to empower their communities through tokenization. Users are keenly watching for official announcements regarding the token’s mechanics, distribution, and launch timeline. This development could solidify MetaMask’s role not just as a wallet, but as a central pillar of decentralized identity and interaction. The potential for a sooner-than-expected launch adds an element of urgency and excitement, encouraging users to stay informed about every new detail. It represents a significant milestone for a platform that has become synonymous with accessing the decentralized web. Conclusion The hints from ConsenSys CEO Joseph Lubin regarding an earlier launch for the MetaMask token have undoubtedly captured the attention of the entire crypto world. This potential development promises to bring enhanced governance, utility, and community engagement to millions of MetaMask users. While challenges exist, the underlying potential for a more decentralized and user-driven ecosystem is immense. The coming months will likely reveal more about this highly anticipated token, marking a new chapter for one of Web3’s most vital tools. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is a MetaMask token? A MetaMask token would be a native cryptocurrency issued by ConsenSys, the company behind the MetaMask wallet. It is expected to offer various utilities, including governance rights, rewards, and access to special features within the MetaMask ecosystem. Q2: Why is ConsenSys considering launching a MetaMask token? ConsenSys is likely exploring a token launch to further decentralize the MetaMask platform, empower its user community with governance rights, incentivize active participation, and potentially unlock new forms of utility and growth for the ecosystem. Q3: What benefits could users gain from a MetaMask token? Users could gain several benefits, such as the ability to vote on MetaMask’s future developments, earn rewards for using the wallet, access exclusive features, or potentially reduce transaction fees. It also provides a direct stake in the platform’s success. Q4: When is the MetaMask token expected to launch? While no official launch date has been confirmed, ConsenSys CEO Joseph Lubin has indicated that the launch could happen sooner than previously expected. The exact timeline remains subject to official announcements from ConsenSys. Q5: How would a MetaMask token impact the broader Web3 ecosystem? A MetaMask token could significantly impact Web3 by setting a precedent for user-owned and governed infrastructure tools. It could drive further decentralization, foster innovation, and strengthen the connection between users and the platforms they rely on, ultimately contributing to a more robust and participatory decentralized internet. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Ethereum institutional adoption. This post MetaMask Token: Exciting Launch Could Be Sooner Than Expected first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Threshold
T$0.0168-2.83%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01528-13.18%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08816-2.32%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/19 15:40
Share

Trending News

More

Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment?

ArtGis Finance Partners with MetaXR to Expand its DeFi Offerings in the Metaverse

MetaMask Token: Exciting Launch Could Be Sooner Than Expected

Fed Relief Fades as Bitcoin Trades at $116K to $118K Make-or-Break Zone

Education Over Hype: Using MLM to Spread Blockchain Knowledge