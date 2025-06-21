CoinMarketCap: All systems are now fully operational

By: PANews
2025/06/21 12:08
PANews reported on June 21 that CoinMarketCap tweeted that its security team discovered a vulnerability related to the graffiti image displayed on the homepage. The graffiti image contained a link that triggered malicious code through an API call, causing unexpected pop-ups when some users visited the homepage. After discovering the vulnerability, the official deleted the problematic content, identified the root cause, and took comprehensive measures to isolate and mitigate the problem. It can now be confirmed that all systems are now fully operational.

