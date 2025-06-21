Bitcoin spot ETF had a net inflow of $6.3658 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for 9 consecutive days

PANews reported on June 21 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (June 20, Eastern Time) was US$6.3658 million.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF IBIT, with a single-day net inflow of US$46.912 million. Currently, the total net inflow of IBIT in history has reached US$50.998 billion.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest daily net outflow yesterday was the Fidelity ETF FBTC, with a daily net outflow of US$40.5462 million. Currently, FBTC's total historical net inflow has reached US$11.456 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$126.537 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) was 6.14%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$46.656 billion.