Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.9)

By: PANews
2025/04/09 10:08
Sleepless AI
AI$0.14-5.53%
DOG GO TO THE MOON
DOG$0.00242-3.70%
Retard Finder Coin
RFC$0.007031-5.80%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00261-3.58%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00004896+3.70%

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"!

🗓4/9 Update:
$RFC is undoubtedly the golden dog in April, but unfortunately it was born at the wrong time. The president's blessing has started to fall again.

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR! Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.9)

