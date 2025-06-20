Semler Scientific plans to acquire over 100,000 BTC within the next three years

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/20 15:57
Bitcoin
BTC$116,918.8-0.30%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0879+19.10%

Semler Scientific plans to hold 105,000 Bitcoin by the end of 2027 under its updated treasury strategy.

On June 19, the California-based med tech firm announced that it would significantly expand its Bitcoin holdings over the next two and a half years, targeting 10,000 BTC by the end of 2025, 42,000 BTC by the end of 2026, and ultimately 105,000 BTC by 2027.

The purchases would be funded through a combination of equity and debt financing, along with operational cash flow.

Semler has also appointed Joe Burnett as director of Bitcoin strategy. Burnett, a long-time Bitcoin advocate and former market research director at Unchained, is tasked with steering the firm’s treasury expansion.

Under his leadership, the company will look to establish “one of the largest corporate Bitcoin treasuries in the world,” a goal Burnett described as aligned with the company’s long-term conviction in Bitcoin as the “ultimate long-duration asset” to hold.

Semler has already achieved a 287% Bitcoin yield and $177 million in unrealized gains on its BTC holdings as of June 3.

Semler Scientific first adopted Bitcoin as its primary treasury reserve asset in May 2024. Since then, the company has accumulated 3808 BTC, making it the 13th largest Bitcoin holder among publicly listed firms, according to data from BitBo.

Recent filings and public disclosures show that Semler acquired 894 BTC in the first quarter of 2025 at a total cost of $90.7 million. 

Subsequently, on April 30, the firm disclosed the acquisition of 165 BTC for $15.7 million. Just a week later, it announced another 167 BTC purchase for $16.2 million, bringing total holdings to 3,634 BTC. 

By mid-May, the figure had reached 3,808 BTC, with a total cost basis of $340 million and a fair value of $387.9 million at the time.

Despite ongoing operating losses in its healthcare business, Semler’s Bitcoin strategy has driven positive returns. The company reported a 22.2% BTC yield in the first quarter of 2025 and a total unrealized gain of $177 million by early June. It also has one of the highest Bitcoin-per-share ratios among U.S. public companies, with 0.00034 BTC per share.

Semler’s approach mirrors a broader trend among publicly traded companies in the United States and beyond that have turned to Bitcoin as a strategic asset.

Tokyo-listed Metaplanet is one such example. The firm surpassed 10,000 BTC in holdings as of June 16, reaching its year-end 2025 target six months early.

Metplanet is eyeing a more ambitious target of holding 100,000 BTC by the end of 2026 and 210,000 BTC by 2027, equivalent to 1% of Bitcoin’s total supply.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Vitalik Buterin lays out new Ethereum roadmap at EDCON

Vitalik Buterin lays out new Ethereum roadmap at EDCON

The post Vitalik Buterin lays out new Ethereum roadmap at EDCON appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. At EDCON 2025 in Osaka, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin delivered fresh details of Ethereum’s technical roadmap, delineating both short-term scaling goals and longer-term protocol transformations. The immediate priority, according to slides from the presentation, is scaling at the L1 level by raising the gas limit while maintaining decentralization. Tools such as block-level access lists, ZK-EVMs, gas repricing, and slot optimization were highlighted as means to improve throughput and efficiency. A central theme of the presentation was privacy, divided into protections for on-chain “writes” (transactions, voting, DeFi operations) and “reads” (retrieving blockchain state). Write privacy could be achieved through client-side zero-knowledge proofs, encrypted voting, and mixnet-based transaction relays. Read privacy efforts include trusted execution environments, private information retrieval techniques, dummy queries to obscure access patterns, and partial state nodes that reveal only necessary data. These measures aim to reduce information leakage across both ends of user interaction. In the medium term, Ethereum’s focus shifts to cross-Layer-2 interoperability. Vitalik described trustless L2 asset transfers, proof aggregation, and faster settlement mechanisms as key milestones toward a seamless rollup ecosystem. Faster slots and stronger finality, supported by techniques like erasure coding and three-stage finalization (3SF), are also in scope to enhance responsiveness and security. The roadmap also includes Stage 2 rollup advancements to strengthen verification efficiency, alongside a call for broader community participation to help build and maintain these improvements. The long-term “Lean Ethereum” blueprint emphasizes security, simplicity and optimization, with ambitions for quantum-resistant cryptography, formal verification of the protocol, and adoption of ideal primitives for hashing, signatures, and zero-knowledge proofs. Buterin stressed that these improvements are not just for scalability but to make Ethereum a stable, trustworthy foundation for the broader decentralized ecosystem. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.…
CROSS
CROSS$0.24605-0.40%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001964-2.57%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017468+0.17%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:22
Share
Dogecoin Price Prediction For 2025, As Analysts Call Pepeto The Next 100x

Dogecoin Price Prediction For 2025, As Analysts Call Pepeto The Next 100x

Traders hunting the best crypto to buy now and the best crypto investment in 2025 keep watching doge, yet today’s […] The post Dogecoin Price Prediction For 2025, As Analysts Call Pepeto The Next 100x appeared first on Coindoo.
DOGE
DOGE$0.27563-1.80%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0059+1.02%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 00:39
Share
XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Launch with Record-Breaking $54.7 Million First-Day Volume

XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Launch with Record-Breaking $54.7 Million First-Day Volume

TLDR REX-Osprey XRP and Dogecoin ETFs launched Thursday with combined $54.7 million trading volume on debut day XRP ETF (XRPR) recorded $37.7 million volume, marking largest debut of any 2025 ETF launch Dogecoin ETF (DOJE) generated $17 million volume, placing it among top five ETF debuts this year Both ETFs far exceeded analyst expectations of [...] The post XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Launch with Record-Breaking $54.7 Million First-Day Volume appeared first on CoinCentral.
XRP
XRP$3.0406-2.05%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
REVOX
REX$0.040166-22.03%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/19 14:48
Share

Trending News

More

Vitalik Buterin lays out new Ethereum roadmap at EDCON

Dogecoin Price Prediction For 2025, As Analysts Call Pepeto The Next 100x

XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Launch with Record-Breaking $54.7 Million First-Day Volume

The Federal Reserve cuts interest rates for the first time this year. A look at the opinions of dovish and hawkish analysts.

SoftBank trims Vision Fund staff to double down on $500B AI bet