$600M goal? BlockDAG is betting on builders before the bull run: Why that matters

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/20 01:00
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002688-7.34%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.00000002597-2.58%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003008+0.16%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

With a live testnet, open grant programs, and an ambitious goal of onboarding 1,000 dApps by 2026, BlockDAG is quietly laying the groundwork for developer-led expansion.

Table of Contents

  • Developer growth: The real leading indicator
  • Why 2025 may be the year of ecosystem-driven coins
  • A timeline built around execution, not noise
  • Why BlockDAG is worth watching (and holding)

Most Layer 1s promise innovation. Few prepare for it. While the crypto space floods with speculative launches and roadmap buzzwords, BlockDAG is executing a quieter, more deliberate strategy: putting builders first. With an EVM-compatible chain, an active testnet, and open grant rounds already in motion, the project is setting the stage for one of the largest developer onboarding campaigns seen in recent cycles. And it’s doing so before listings, before hype peaks, and before prices explode.

$600M goal? BlockDAG is betting on builders before the bull run: Why that matters - 1

From a distance, BlockDAG might still seem like a fast-moving presale, it has sold over 22.8 billion BDAG coins, attracted over 200,000 holders, and surpassed $303 million in funding. But that capital isn’t sitting idle. It’s being poured directly into infrastructure and incentives aimed at launching the next 1,000 dApps on the network by 2026.

Developer growth: The real leading indicator

In crypto, traders watch price. Founders watch builders. Developer activity is one of the strongest signals of future chain relevance, outpacing short-term TVL spikes or listing announcements. BlockDAG’s team appears to understand this, and the timeline reflects it. Grants are already being awarded in tranches. A global hackathon targeting 3,000 developers is underway. And a no-code dApp builder is live, allowing even non-programmers to begin deploying on the testnet.

This isn’t a future promise; it’s an infrastructure play that is actively onboarding a new wave of users. When projects begin launching from within, not imported through cross-chain incentives, ecosystems start compounding. That’s what made chains like Solana and Avalanche break out in the last cycle, and it’s the dynamic BlockDAG is now seeding.

Why 2025 may be the year of ecosystem-driven coins

By mid-2025, many altcoins will face the same problem: high valuation, but low utility. BlockDAG’s presale, still priced at a limited-time offer of $0.0018 until June 20, stands in sharp contrast. Batch 29 is already priced at $0.0276, with a confirmed listing price of $0.05. That means early buyers could still lock in a 2,660% return if the token hits its batch cap, and an immediate 2,677% ROI from Stage 1 pricing. But those numbers, while impressive, aren’t the full story.

$600M goal? BlockDAG is betting on builders before the bull run: Why that matters - 2

The true long-term upside will come from what people do with BDAG, not just because of it. Developer onboarding ensures that BDAG has actual on-chain activity to support price discovery post-listing. And that’s where the $600 million raise starts to make sense: it’s not just to fund CEX liquidity and launch marketing. It’s to provide ongoing grant support, incentivize app usage, and ensure a robust dApp library is available the moment the mainnet goes live.

A timeline built around execution, not noise

Importantly, BlockDAG hasn’t rushed into its final phases. The six-week countdown to listing hasn’t started yet, contrary to what most meme-hype projects would rush to claim. That’s because this team is prioritizing readiness: onboarding developers, deploying DeFi infrastructure, and allowing its early ecosystem to form before tokens begin trading publicly.

The rollout plan confirms this long game. The vesting smart contract will trigger airdrops two weeks before listing. An exclusive 7-day price discovery phase with a lead exchange will kick off trading. Then, nine more exchanges go live, unlocking global liquidity. But before any of this happens, dApps are being deployed, indexers and oracles are being tested, and grants are being issued.

$600M goal? BlockDAG is betting on builders before the bull run: Why that matters - 3

All signs point to a builder-led launch, not a marketing stunt.

Why BlockDAG is worth watching (and holding)

There’s a reason over 2 million users are already mining BDAG through the X1 app. There’s a reason BDAG has not accepted any VC funding, opting instead for a retail-led launch with no token dilution. And there’s a reason analysts are quietly forecasting it could land in the top 50 market cap rankings post-launch.

BlockDAG’s hybrid DAG + Proof-of-Work architecture isn’t just a technical footnote. It’s what enables the chain to hit 2,000–15,000 TPS while maintaining decentralized miner incentives. Combined with EVM compatibility, this gives developers a familiar language on a new kind of infrastructure, one optimized for speed, scalability, and composability.

The grants, the hackathons, the developer tutorials, these aren’t optics. They’re what Ethereum did early, before gas fees spiked and demand outpaced throughput. If BlockDAG succeeds in becoming the platform of choice for builders priced out of Ethereum and bored by BNB, the upside for BDAG holders may be significantly higher than its $0.05 listing suggests.

BlockDAG isn’t just preparing for a token launch, it’s preparing for a software economy. While most projects focus on liquidity and hype, BlockDAG is laying tracks for builders, apps, and users to create long-term network activity. With over 22.8 billion coins sold and a $0.0018 special price still live until June 20, the window to join the ecosystem before it fully activates is narrowing.

This may be the last moment to buy in before the builders finish building, and the rest of the world logs on.

To learn more about BlockDAG, visit its presale, website, Telegram, and Discord.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. crypto.news does not endorse any product mentioned on this page. Users must do their own research before taking any actions related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

21Shares Files Amended S-1 for Solana ETF

21Shares Files Amended S-1 for Solana ETF

PANews reported on July 31 that according to Cointelegraph , 21Shares has submitted an S-1 amendment for its Solana ETF .
Share
PANews2025/07/31 09:26
Share
ALL4 Mining Launches New High-Yield Contracts, Offering BTC and XRP Investors a Way to Earn $11K Daily

ALL4 Mining Launches New High-Yield Contracts, Offering BTC and XRP Investors a Way to Earn $11K Daily

The post ALL4 Mining Launches New High-Yield Contracts, Offering BTC and XRP Investors a Way to Earn $11K Daily appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Leading cloud mining platform ALL4 Mining has launched its latest series of high-yield cloud mining contracts, offering investors new opportunities to earn substantial daily returns by mining Bitcoin (BTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE). Leveraging cutting-edge technology and a global investor network, ALL4 Mining continues to redefine passive income in the cryptocurrency industry. Revolutionizing Cloud Mining with Industry-Leading Returns ALL4 Mining’s cloud mining ecosystem has attracted over 9 million investors worldwide, contributing nearly $50 billion in cumulative investment capital. This capital enables ALL4 Mining to deploy extensive Bitcoin computing power, contributing approximately 5.5% of the global hash rate. At the current Bitcoin output of 6.5 bitcoins every 10 minutes, ALL4 Mining can earn 0.2275 bitcoins every 10 minutes. At a price of $120,000 per bitcoin, this equates to approximately $27,320 in cash, or approximately $3,934,080 in 24 hours. For ALL4 Mining, this represents a significant daily return and a guaranteed reward for participation. New Mining Contracts Offer Higher Profit Potential To meet growing demand, ALL4 Mining has launched new cloud mining contracts designed to maximize investor returns. These new contract options offer flexible investment amounts and terms, ensuring both novice and experienced investors can profit from the booming cryptocurrency market. Notable products include: BTC [Classic Hash Contract]: Investment: $3,000, Contract Term: 16 days, Daily Return: $42.60, Return at Expiration: $3,000 initial investment + $681.60 in profit DOGE [Classic Hash Contract]: Investment: $5,000, Contract Term: 26 days, Daily Return: $76.50, Return at Expiration: $5,000 initial investment + $1,989 in profit BTC [Advanced Compute Contract]: Investment: $100,000, Contract Term: 43 days, Daily Return: $2,110, Return at Expiration: $100,000 initial investment + $90,730 in profit BTC [Supercomputing Contract]: Investment: $450,000, Contract Term: 31 days, Daily Return: $16,200, Return at Expiration: $450,000 initial investment + $502,200 in profit (Click here for more details on high-yield contracts)…
Bitcoin
BTC$116,869.66-0.25%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08815-3.93%
XRP
XRP$3.0355-2.18%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 21:49
Share
XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Launch with Record-Breaking $54.7 Million First-Day Volume

XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Launch with Record-Breaking $54.7 Million First-Day Volume

TLDR REX-Osprey XRP and Dogecoin ETFs launched Thursday with combined $54.7 million trading volume on debut day XRP ETF (XRPR) recorded $37.7 million volume, marking largest debut of any 2025 ETF launch Dogecoin ETF (DOJE) generated $17 million volume, placing it among top five ETF debuts this year Both ETFs far exceeded analyst expectations of [...] The post XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Launch with Record-Breaking $54.7 Million First-Day Volume appeared first on CoinCentral.
XRP
XRP$3.0355-2.18%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
REVOX
REX$0.041068-21.33%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/19 14:48
Share

Trending News

More

21Shares Files Amended S-1 for Solana ETF

ALL4 Mining Launches New High-Yield Contracts, Offering BTC and XRP Investors a Way to Earn $11K Daily

XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Launch with Record-Breaking $54.7 Million First-Day Volume

The Federal Reserve cuts interest rates for the first time this year. A look at the opinions of dovish and hawkish analysts.

SoftBank trims Vision Fund staff to double down on $500B AI bet