Ohio House passes bill allowing up to $200 tax-free crypto payments By: PANews 2025/06/19 14:10

GAINS $0.02572 -0.84% HOUSE $0.01275 -4.75% FREE $0.00011811 +2.18%

Ohio’s House passed a bill to legally insulate various crypto activities, such as mining and staking, and exempt some transactions from capital gains tax.