Safe Establishes "Safe Research" Team to Focus on Self-Hosted Security and Privacy Innovation

By: PANews
2025/06/19 13:25
PANews reported on June 19 that Safe (formerly Gnosis Safe), a smart contract wallet developer, announced the establishment of a "Safe Research" team focused on self-custody research and development, dedicated to promoting a secure, censorship-resistant, and privacy-protected smart account infrastructure. The team will build a safer, more convenient, and decentralized Ethereum self-custody solution in an open source manner, with the first achievement being the "Multi-chain Permissionless Factory Deployment" ERC standard proposal. Safe Research calls on the Ethereum community to participate and promote the improvement of self-custody experience and security.

