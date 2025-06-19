The general decline in the crypto market narrowed, while AI and DeFi sectors rose against the trend

By: PANews
2025/06/19 11:03
DeFi
DEFI$0.001964-2.96%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1424-3.71%
Oasis
ROSE$0.03076+0.62%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0777+4.43%

PANews reported on June 19 that according to SoSoValue data, the crypto market continued to pull back against the backdrop of easing tensions in the Middle East, but the decline narrowed. Only the AI and DeFi sectors rose by 1.15% and 0.37% respectively. Among them, KAITO rose by 3.25%, WLD rose by 2.73%, and TAO rose by 2.59%. In DeFi, ONDO rose by 3.21%, JUP rose by 2.74%, and UNI rose by 2.45%. BTC was at $104,000, down 0.20%; ETH fell by 0.34%, but remained above $2,500. Most other sectors fell, with SPX rising by 9.37% against the trend.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Y Combinator releases call for startups for Fall 2025, including projects focused on retraining workers for the AI economy

Y Combinator releases call for startups for Fall 2025, including projects focused on retraining workers for the AI economy

PANews reported on August 1st that Y Combinator released its latest RFS (Requests for Startups), encouraging entrepreneurs to innovate in areas such as AI economy worker training, AI video generation,
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1424-3.58%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 10:32
Share
Will dogwifhat [WIF] break $1.29 or stay stuck in consolidation?

Will dogwifhat [WIF] break $1.29 or stay stuck in consolidation?

WIF traders leaned hard on the buy side, setting up a breakout battle at $1.29.
dogwifhat sol
WIF$0.943-0.94%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 07:00
Share
Fed Day Dry Powder: Cryptoquant Analyst Tracks $7.6B Stablecoin Pile on Exchanges

Fed Day Dry Powder: Cryptoquant Analyst Tracks $7.6B Stablecoin Pile on Exchanges

The post Fed Day Dry Powder: Cryptoquant Analyst Tracks $7.6B Stablecoin Pile on Exchanges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the Federal Reserve meeting today, onchain flows are telegraphing that crypto traders are topping off exchanges and leaning long ahead of a widely expected 25-basis-point cut. Pre-Fed Positioning Stablecoins are doing the heavy lifting. Cryptoquant data shows $7.6 billion in fresh USDT and USDC (ERC-20) deposits heading to trading venues ahead of the decision. […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/fed-day-dry-powder-cryptoquant-analyst-tracks-7-6b-stablecoin-pile-on-exchanges/
USDCoin
USDC$0.9995-0.01%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017468-0.09%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:36
Share

Trending News

More

Y Combinator releases call for startups for Fall 2025, including projects focused on retraining workers for the AI economy

Will dogwifhat [WIF] break $1.29 or stay stuck in consolidation?

Fed Day Dry Powder: Cryptoquant Analyst Tracks $7.6B Stablecoin Pile on Exchanges

XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Launch with Record-Breaking $54.7 Million First-Day Volume

The Federal Reserve cuts interest rates for the first time this year. A look at the opinions of dovish and hawkish analysts.