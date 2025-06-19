A whale bought 1501 ETH at an average price of $2530 5 hours ago By: PANews 2025/06/19 10:39

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Aunt Ai, the wallet address 0xF89…8AEfe created in 2018 bought 1,501 ETH at an average price of $2,530 five hours ago, with a total value of about $3.797 million. This is the fourth time the whale has conducted ETH operations in four years, and the previous three operations have realized a cumulative profit of $528,000.