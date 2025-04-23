ZORA
ZORA is an NFT marketplace protocol dedicated to pioneering new possibilities for creators, enabling them to create, exhibit, and collect NFTs. ZORA empowers people to build their own marketplaces. Additionally, ZORA has launched ZORA NETWORK, a Layer 2 network based on OP Stack. This network provides artists, creators, and communities with faster and more efficient Ethereum scaling, while seamlessly integrating all existing ZORA tools.
VārdsZORA
ReitingsNo.3212
Tirgus kapitalizācija$0.00
Tirgus kapitalizācija pie pilnas emisijas$0.00
Tirgus daļa%
Tirdzniecības apjoms/tirgus kapitalizācija (24H)0.00%
Apjoms apgrozībā0
Maksimālais apjoms10,000,000,000
Kopējais apjoms10,000,000,000
Apgrozības koeficients0%
Izdošanas datums--
Cena, par kuru aktīvs tika pirmo reizi izdots--
Visu laiku augstākā cena0.03707598355252541,2025-04-23
Zemākās cena0.008823152623137747,2025-05-08
Publiska blokķēdeBASE
Nozare
Sociālie tīkli
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAtruna: Datus nodrošina cmc, un šie dati nav uzskatāmi par ieguldījuma veikšanas ieteikumu.