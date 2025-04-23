ZORA

ZORA is an NFT marketplace protocol dedicated to pioneering new possibilities for creators, enabling them to create, exhibit, and collect NFTs. ZORA empowers people to build their own marketplaces. Additionally, ZORA has launched ZORA NETWORK, a Layer 2 network based on OP Stack. This network provides artists, creators, and communities with faster and more efficient Ethereum scaling, while seamlessly integrating all existing ZORA tools.

VārdsZORA

ReitingsNo.3212

Tirgus kapitalizācija$0.00

Tirgus kapitalizācija pie pilnas emisijas$0.00

Tirgus daļa%

Tirdzniecības apjoms/tirgus kapitalizācija (24H)0.00%

Apjoms apgrozībā0

Maksimālais apjoms10,000,000,000

Kopējais apjoms10,000,000,000

Apgrozības koeficients0%

Izdošanas datums--

Cena, par kuru aktīvs tika pirmo reizi izdots--

Visu laiku augstākā cena0.03707598355252541,2025-04-23

Zemākās cena0.008823152623137747,2025-05-08

Publiska blokķēdeBASE

IevadsZORA is an NFT marketplace protocol dedicated to pioneering new possibilities for creators, enabling them to create, exhibit, and collect NFTs. ZORA empowers people to build their own marketplaces. Additionally, ZORA has launched ZORA NETWORK, a Layer 2 network based on OP Stack. This network provides artists, creators, and communities with faster and more efficient Ethereum scaling, while seamlessly integrating all existing ZORA tools.

Nozare

Sociālie tīkli

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAtruna: Datus nodrošina cmc, un šie dati nav uzskatāmi par ieguldījuma veikšanas ieteikumu.