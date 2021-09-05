ZIG
ZIGChain is the next evolution of Zignaly's vision, emerging as an EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain designed to democratize wealth generation.
Build innovative wealth generation protocols within our ecosystem, empowering wealth managers to deploy them into accessible investment strategies that democratize financial opportunities.
Launched in 2018, Zignaly—an FSCA-licensed social investment platform and top Binance Link Partner—has a robust community of over 600,000 registered users, 30,000 unique $ZIG holders, 100,000 followers on X, and tens of thousands more on Telegram and Discord.
VārdsZIG
ReitingsNo.284
Tirgus kapitalizācija$0.00
Tirgus kapitalizācija pie pilnas emisijas$0.00
Tirgus daļa%
Tirdzniecības apjoms/tirgus kapitalizācija (24H)0.23%
Apjoms apgrozībā1,408,940,795.2396517
Maksimālais apjoms1,953,940,796
Kopējais apjoms2,000,000,000
Apgrozības koeficients0.721%
Izdošanas datums--
Cena, par kuru aktīvs tika pirmo reizi izdots--
Visu laiku augstākā cena0.2128548,2021-09-05
Zemākās cena0.00431462744251162,2023-07-13
Publiska blokķēdeETH
