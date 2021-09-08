YAY

YAY Network is an innovative and decentralized venture capital and accelerator platform tailored to empower visionary entrepreneurs within the Web3 ecosystem. Pioneering a top-tier launchpad experience, YAY Network offers a unique blend of support services and fair funding opportunities. Through $YAY staking, users gain access to scalable Initial DEX Offerings (IDOs), as well as a Private Alpha group. By harnessing the power of blockchain technology, YAY Network ensures utmost transparency, security, and inclusivity in its funding model. Founders can confidently access a dedicated advisory team, benefiting from expert guidance in private sales, pitch development, website optimization, and more. Additionally, the platform fosters an engaged and supportive community, propelling projects forward with organic awareness and momentum. As an all-encompassing platform for Web3 innovators, YAY Network sets a new standard for decentralized venture capital, paving the way for a flourishing and vibrant landscape of groundbreaking projects and disruptive ideas.

VārdsYAY

ReitingsNo.2355

Tirgus kapitalizācija$0.00

Tirgus kapitalizācija pie pilnas emisijas$0.00

Tirgus daļa%

Tirdzniecības apjoms/tirgus kapitalizācija (24H)0.00%

Apjoms apgrozībā687,746,250

Maksimālais apjoms0

Kopējais apjoms1,000,000,000

Apgrozības koeficients%

Izdošanas datums--

Cena, par kuru aktīvs tika pirmo reizi izdots--

Visu laiku augstākā cena0.09812082,2021-09-08

Zemākās cena0.000180253611537279,2023-03-13

Publiska blokķēdeBSC

IevadsYAY Network is an innovative and decentralized venture capital and accelerator platform tailored to empower visionary entrepreneurs within the Web3 ecosystem. Pioneering a top-tier launchpad experience, YAY Network offers a unique blend of support services and fair funding opportunities. Through $YAY staking, users gain access to scalable Initial DEX Offerings (IDOs), as well as a Private Alpha group. By harnessing the power of blockchain technology, YAY Network ensures utmost transparency, security, and inclusivity in its funding model. Founders can confidently access a dedicated advisory team, benefiting from expert guidance in private sales, pitch development, website optimization, and more. Additionally, the platform fosters an engaged and supportive community, propelling projects forward with organic awareness and momentum. As an all-encompassing platform for Web3 innovators, YAY Network sets a new standard for decentralized venture capital, paving the way for a flourishing and vibrant landscape of groundbreaking projects and disruptive ideas.

Nozare

Sociālie tīkli

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAtruna: Datus nodrošina cmc, un šie dati nav uzskatāmi par ieguldījuma veikšanas ieteikumu.

MEXC ir vienkāršākais ceļš uz kriptovalūtu Iepazīsti pasaulē vadošo kriptovalūtu biržu, kur pirkt, tirgot un pelnīt kriptovalūtu. Tirgo BTC, Ethereum ETH un vairāk nekā 3000 alternatīvo kriptovalūtu.
Meklēt
Izlase
YAY/USDT
YAY Network
----
--
24h augstākā
--
24h zemākā
--
24h apjoms (YAY)
--
24h summa (USDT)
--
Diagramma
Informācija
Orderu grāmata
Tirgus darījumi
Orderu grāmata
Tirgus darījumi
Orderu grāmata
Tirgus darījumi
Tirgus darījumi
Tūlītējie darījumi
Atvērtie orderi（0）
Orderu vēsture
Tirdzniecības vēsture
Atvērtās pozīcijas (0)
MEXC ir vienkāršākais ceļš uz kriptovalūtu Iepazīsti pasaulē vadošo kriptovalūtu biržu, kur pirkt, tirgot un pelnīt kriptovalūtu. Tirgo BTC, Ethereum ETH un vairāk nekā 3000 alternatīvo kriptovalūtu.
YAY/USDT
YAY Network
--
--‎--
24h augstākā
--
24h zemākā
--
24h apjoms (YAY)
--
24h summa (USDT)
--
Diagramma
Orderu grāmata
Tirgus darījumi
Informācija
Atvērtie orderi（0）
Orderu vēsture
Tirdzniecības vēsture
Atvērtās pozīcijas (0)
network_iconTīkls neatbilstošs
Līnija 1
Tiešsaistes klientu atbalsts
Loading...