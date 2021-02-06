XEP

XEP is the core of a powerful, community-driven ecosystem, designed for growth and innovation. The Electra Protocol blockchain (Layer 1) provides the foundation for seamless, secure trading, while OmniXEP’s fast Layer 2 technology, unbreakable smart contracts, and ultra-low fees make it easy to build and trade. With ElectraDEX integrated, creating and exchanging tokens is simple. Whether you’re a developer or creator, you’re welcome to build on XEP and be part of this decentralized future

VārdsXEP

ReitingsNo.1354

Tirgus kapitalizācija$0,00

Tirgus kapitalizācija pie pilnas emisijas$0,00

Tirgus daļa%

Tirdzniecības apjoms/tirgus kapitalizācija (24H)0,00%

Apjoms apgrozībā18 201 934 513,298645

Maksimālais apjoms30 000 000 000

Kopējais apjoms18 201 934 513,298645

Apgrozības koeficients0.6067%

Izdošanas datums--

Cena, par kuru aktīvs tika pirmo reizi izdots--

Visu laiku augstākā cena0.00364294,2021-02-06

Zemākās cena0.000164469871839282,2023-09-24

Publiska blokķēdeXEP

Nozare

Sociālie tīkli

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAtruna: Datus nodrošina cmc, un šie dati nav uzskatāmi par ieguldījuma veikšanas ieteikumu.

