eCash is the natural continuation of the Bitcoin Cash project. Realizing the vision of the legendary Milton Friedman, eCash follows through on key promises such as the innovative Avalanche consensus layer while also introducing concepts never before seen in a Bitcoin project such as staking, fork-free network upgrades, and subchains.

VārdsXEC

ReitingsNo.136

Tirgus kapitalizācija$0.00

Tirgus kapitalizācija pie pilnas emisijas$0.00

Tirgus daļa0.0001%

Tirdzniecības apjoms/tirgus kapitalizācija (24H)0.00%

Apjoms apgrozībā19,871,760,922,583

Maksimālais apjoms21,000,000,000,000

Kopējais apjoms19,871,760,922,583

Apgrozības koeficients0.9462%

Izdošanas datums2021-07-05 00:00:00

Cena, par kuru aktīvs tika pirmo reizi izdots--

Visu laiku augstākā cena0.000592590659826054,2021-11-10

Zemākās cena0.000015996212103553,2025-04-07

Publiska blokķēdeBCHA

