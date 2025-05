WITCH

WITCH is a project that will bridge between the exciting world of and boundless potential of NFTs and you through our products (WitchWitch, Witchcraft). Witchwitch is our first location-based social media platform where user uploaded content will be stored on the blockchain. Users can later mint their content as NFTs on Witchcraft. Besides issuing NFTs users can also participate in NFT auctions dropped by renowned artist, celebrities on Witchcraft.Through our parternship with major entertainment and graphic design companies such as Warner Music Korea and Studio Lennon, we plan to hold auctions of high quality NFTs of the most sought after artists across the world.

VārdsWITCH

ReitingsNo.1733

Tirgus kapitalizācija$0.00

Tirgus kapitalizācija pie pilnas emisijas$0.00

Tirgus daļa%

Tirdzniecības apjoms/tirgus kapitalizācija (24H)0.30%

Apjoms apgrozībā27,299,365.38

Maksimālais apjoms100,000,000

Kopējais apjoms100,000,000

Apgrozības koeficients0.2729%

Izdošanas datums2021-07-20 00:00:00

Cena, par kuru aktīvs tika pirmo reizi izdots--

Visu laiku augstākā cena1.85192362,2021-07-21

Zemākās cena0.044990485316681025,2025-01-12

Publiska blokķēdeETH

Nozare

Sociālie tīkli

