WhiteRock is a real-world asset protocol designed to tokenize economic rights to traditional financial assets like stocks, bonds, property, options, and derivatives. By bridging traditional finance with blockchain, WhiteRock unlocks global liquidity and simplifies access to equities, fixed income, and other investments. With a focus on transparency and efficiency, WhiteRock empowers users to trade tokenized assets seamlessly while complying with global regulations, reshaping the future of finance.

VārdsWHITE

ReitingsNo.205

Tirgus kapitalizācija$0.00

Tirgus kapitalizācija pie pilnas emisijas$0.00

Tirgus daļa%

Tirdzniecības apjoms/tirgus kapitalizācija (24H)0.00%

Apjoms apgrozībā650,000,000,000

Maksimālais apjoms1,000,000,000,000

Kopējais apjoms1,000,000,000,000

Apgrozības koeficients0.65%

Izdošanas datums--

Cena, par kuru aktīvs tika pirmo reizi izdots--

Visu laiku augstākā cena0.001644277479878745,2025-03-04

Zemākās cena0.000000247894022727,2024-10-01

Publiska blokķēdeETH

Nozare

Sociālie tīkli

