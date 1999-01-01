WCO

W Coin (WCO) is the fuel that powers the W Chain Hybrid Blockchain. It serves as the primary utility coin within the ecosystem, facilitating fast, low-cost transactions, enabling staking and governance, and supporting enterprise-grade applications. Built on the principles of speed, security, and scalability, W Coin is uniquely positioned to address the challenges faced by businesses and users in the blockchain space. With hybrid blockchain architecture, W Chain provides a solution that combines the benefits of both public and private blockchains, making WCO an essential coin for those seeking flexible, secure, and efficient

VārdsWCO

ReitingsNo.

Tirgus kapitalizācija$0.00

Tirgus kapitalizācija pie pilnas emisijas$0.00

Tirgus daļa%

Tirdzniecības apjoms/tirgus kapitalizācija (24H)0

Apjoms apgrozībā3,000,000,000

Maksimālais apjoms0

Kopējais apjoms10,000,000,000

Apgrozības koeficients%

Izdošanas datums--

Cena, par kuru aktīvs tika pirmo reizi izdots--

Visu laiku augstākā cena,

Zemākās cena,

Publiska blokķēdeNONE

IevadsW Coin (WCO) is the fuel that powers the W Chain Hybrid Blockchain. It serves as the primary utility coin within the ecosystem, facilitating fast, low-cost transactions, enabling staking and governance, and supporting enterprise-grade applications. Built on the principles of speed, security, and scalability, W Coin is uniquely positioned to address the challenges faced by businesses and users in the blockchain space. With hybrid blockchain architecture, W Chain provides a solution that combines the benefits of both public and private blockchains, making WCO an essential coin for those seeking flexible, secure, and efficient

Nozare

Sociālie tīkli

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAtruna: Datus nodrošina , un šie dati nav uzskatāmi par ieguldījuma veikšanas ieteikumu.

MEXC ir vienkāršākais ceļš uz kriptovalūtu Iepazīsti pasaulē vadošo kriptovalūtu biržu, kur pirkt, tirgot un pelnīt kriptovalūtu. Tirgo BTC, Ethereum ETH un vairāk nekā 3000 alternatīvo kriptovalūtu.
Meklēt
Izlase
WCO/USDT
WadzCoin Token
----
--
24h augstākā
--
24h zemākā
--
24h apjoms (WCO)
--
24h summa (USDT)
--
Diagramma
Informācija
Orderu grāmata
Tirgus darījumi
Orderu grāmata
Tirgus darījumi
Orderu grāmata
Tirgus darījumi
Tirgus darījumi
Tūlītējie darījumi
Atvērtie orderi（0）
Orderu vēsture
Tirdzniecības vēsture
Atvērtās pozīcijas (0)
MEXC ir vienkāršākais ceļš uz kriptovalūtu Iepazīsti pasaulē vadošo kriptovalūtu biržu, kur pirkt, tirgot un pelnīt kriptovalūtu. Tirgo BTC, Ethereum ETH un vairāk nekā 3000 alternatīvo kriptovalūtu.
WCO/USDT
WadzCoin Token
--
--‎--
24h augstākā
--
24h zemākā
--
24h apjoms (WCO)
--
24h summa (USDT)
--
Diagramma
Orderu grāmata
Tirgus darījumi
Informācija
Atvērtie orderi（0）
Orderu vēsture
Tirdzniecības vēsture
Atvērtās pozīcijas (0)
network_iconTīkls neatbilstošs
Līnija 1
Tiešsaistes klientu atbalsts
Loading...