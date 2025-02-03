VICE

VICE is the native token of the VICE competition platform, designed to transform the crypto competition market by offering high-value prizes, including luxury assets and exclusive experiences. Backed by strategic partnerships, top-tier exchange listings, and a robust marketing strategy, VICE integrates seamlessly into Web3, delivering a scalable and engaging ecosystem with strong token utility and sustainable growth potential.

VārdsVICE

ReitingsNo.953

Tirgus kapitalizācija$0.00

Tirgus kapitalizācija pie pilnas emisijas$0.00

Tirgus daļa%

Tirdzniecības apjoms/tirgus kapitalizācija (24H)0.05%

Apjoms apgrozībā875,420,517.37408

Maksimālais apjoms1,000,000,000

Kopējais apjoms1,000,000,000

Apgrozības koeficients0.8754%

Izdošanas datums--

Cena, par kuru aktīvs tika pirmo reizi izdots--

Visu laiku augstākā cena0.08516221173980727,2025-04-18

Zemākās cena0.012377168049705263,2025-02-03

Publiska blokķēdeETH

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAtruna: Datus nodrošina cmc, un šie dati nav uzskatāmi par ieguldījuma veikšanas ieteikumu.