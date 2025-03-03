STAR10
THE ONLY OFFICIAL RONALDINHO TOKEN. Own a piece of Ronaldinho’s legacy. Be a part of the $STAR10 movement—where holders play, win, and unlock exclusive rewards. Ronaldinho tokens are designed to provide exclusive experiences and offer utility to the community, granting access to special benefits and interactions. They are not intended to serve as an investment, investment contract, or any form of security.
VārdsSTAR10
ReitingsNo.2886
Tirgus kapitalizācija$0.00
Tirgus kapitalizācija pie pilnas emisijas$0.00
Tirgus daļa%
Tirdzniecības apjoms/tirgus kapitalizācija (24H)0.25%
Apjoms apgrozībā212,516,041.4345944
Maksimālais apjoms1,000,000,000
Kopējais apjoms1,000,000,000
Apgrozības koeficients0.2125%
Izdošanas datums--
Cena, par kuru aktīvs tika pirmo reizi izdots--
Visu laiku augstākā cena0.31010334999458883,2025-03-03
Zemākās cena0.000190791654493976,2025-05-17
Publiska blokķēdeBSC
Nozare
Sociālie tīkli
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAtruna: Datus nodrošina cmc, un šie dati nav uzskatāmi par ieguldījuma veikšanas ieteikumu.