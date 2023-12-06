SOH

Stohn Coin is a decentralized digital currency designed for fast, secure, and cost-effective transactions. Unlike traditional banking systems that rely on intermediaries like banks or governments, Stohn Coin operates on a peer-to-peer network powered by blockchain technology. This allows users to send and receive payments directly, anywhere in the world, without delays or high fees.With a capped supply of 43,982,139 coins, Stohn Coin is deflationary by design, making it a scarce and potentially valuable digital asset over time. New coins are introduced through mining, with a block time of just 5 minutes, ensuring a steady and predictable release of coins while securing the network.

VārdsSOH

ReitingsNo.7928

Tirgus kapitalizācija$0.00

Tirgus kapitalizācija pie pilnas emisijas$0.00

Tirgus daļa%

Tirdzniecības apjoms/tirgus kapitalizācija (24H)0.00%

Apjoms apgrozībā0

Maksimālais apjoms40,000,000

Kopējais apjoms14,946,414

Apgrozības koeficients0%

Izdošanas datums--

Cena, par kuru aktīvs tika pirmo reizi izdots--

Visu laiku augstākā cena0.12002167088212497,2023-12-06

Zemākās cena0.002123899099248126,2024-02-02

Publiska blokķēdeSOH

