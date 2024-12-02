SHIRO
Shiro Neko, “White Cat” in Japanese, is embarking on a journey to prove himself in the crypto sphere. Under the mentorship of the legendary Shiba Inu, Shiro learns the ways of blockchain, striving to build his own legacy with $SHIRO.
VārdsSHIRO
ReitingsNo.1205
Tirgus kapitalizācija$0.00
Tirgus kapitalizācija pie pilnas emisijas$0.00
Tirgus daļa%
Tirdzniecības apjoms/tirgus kapitalizācija (24H)0.00%
Apjoms apgrozībā1,000,000,000,000,000
Maksimālais apjoms1,000,000,000,000,000
Kopējais apjoms1,000,000,000,000,000
Apgrozības koeficients1%
Izdošanas datums--
Cena, par kuru aktīvs tika pirmo reizi izdots--
Visu laiku augstākā cena0.000000903797352871,2024-12-02
Zemākās cena0.000000000527740699,2024-12-02
Publiska blokķēdeETH
Nozare
Sociālie tīkli
