SHIRO

Shiro Neko, “White Cat” in Japanese, is embarking on a journey to prove himself in the crypto sphere. Under the mentorship of the legendary Shiba Inu, Shiro learns the ways of blockchain, striving to build his own legacy with $SHIRO.

VārdsSHIRO

ReitingsNo.1205

Tirgus kapitalizācija$0.00

Tirgus kapitalizācija pie pilnas emisijas$0.00

Tirgus daļa%

Tirdzniecības apjoms/tirgus kapitalizācija (24H)0.00%

Apjoms apgrozībā1,000,000,000,000,000

Maksimālais apjoms1,000,000,000,000,000

Kopējais apjoms1,000,000,000,000,000

Apgrozības koeficients1%

Izdošanas datums--

Cena, par kuru aktīvs tika pirmo reizi izdots--

Visu laiku augstākā cena0.000000903797352871,2024-12-02

Zemākās cena0.000000000527740699,2024-12-02

Publiska blokķēdeETH

Nozare

Sociālie tīkli

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAtruna: Datus nodrošina cmc, un šie dati nav uzskatāmi par ieguldījuma veikšanas ieteikumu.