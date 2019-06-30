SERO

SERO is a next-generation privacy blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the issuance of privacy coins and anonymous assets. Known as a private version of Ethereum, SERO uses zero-knowledge proofs, a cryptographic method that performs better than the one used by ZCash. With native anonymous transactions, SERO is the world's first true privacy platform for Decentralized Applications(DApps). SERO also employs the most advanced POW + POS consensus, which provides significantly better network security and performance than POW consensus-based blockchains. The project is funded by former IDG co-founder Mr. Suyang Zhang, LD Capital and Quantum Investment Fund, and is currently collaborating with major mining pools such as F2Pool.

VārdsSERO

ReitingsNo.1684

Tirgus kapitalizācija$0,00

Tirgus kapitalizācija pie pilnas emisijas$0,00

Tirgus daļa%

Tirdzniecības apjoms/tirgus kapitalizācija (24H)0,03%

Apjoms apgrozībā435 299 210

Maksimālais apjoms647 367 590

Kopējais apjoms592 693 471

Apgrozības koeficients0.6724%

Izdošanas datums2019-06-30 00:00:00

Cena, par kuru aktīvs tika pirmo reizi izdots0,3 USDT

Visu laiku augstākā cena0.43970494,2021-04-10

Zemākās cena0.003187564058042448,2024-02-08

Publiska blokķēdeSERO

Nozare

Sociālie tīkli

