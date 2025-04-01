SEED

From a Telegram Miniapp with over 60M users, SEED is evolving into the top RPG in Web3 gaming, inspired by the success of games like Pokémon Go and Axie Infinity. Leveraging the power of VR, AI, and seamless messenger-based onboarding, SEED not only ensures mass accessibility but also creates an engaging and interconnected gaming universe.With the Sui Foundation’s backing, SEED is transforming from a Telegram Miniapp into the first 100M-user Web3 gaming ecosystem on the Sui blockchain.

VārdsSEED

ReitingsNo.1975

Tirgus kapitalizācija$0.00

Tirgus kapitalizācija pie pilnas emisijas$0.00

Tirgus daļa%

Tirdzniecības apjoms/tirgus kapitalizācija (24H)0.48%

Apjoms apgrozībā355,821,572

Maksimālais apjoms1,000,000,000

Kopējais apjoms1,000,000,000

Apgrozības koeficients0.3558%

Izdošanas datums--

Cena, par kuru aktīvs tika pirmo reizi izdots--

Visu laiku augstākā cena0.02706459218732856,2025-04-01

Zemākās cena0.002617586810728499,2025-04-17

Publiska blokķēdeSUI

Nozare

Sociālie tīkli

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAtruna: Datus nodrošina cmc, un šie dati nav uzskatāmi par ieguldījuma veikšanas ieteikumu.