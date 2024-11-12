RBTC1

Rocky Rabbit is an innovative blockchain-based gaming platform designed to revolutionize the gaming industry by integrating cryptocurrency rewards with engaging gameplay. Set in a vibrant, dynamic world, players control animated rabbits who navigate through various challenges and competitions. RabBitcoin(RBTC1) is native token the game's economy, incentivizing participation, rewarding loyalty, and supporting the overall growth of the project.

VārdsRBTC1

ReitingsNo.1209

Tirgus kapitalizācija$0.00

Tirgus kapitalizācija pie pilnas emisijas$0.00

Tirgus daļa%

Tirdzniecības apjoms/tirgus kapitalizācija (24H)0.00%

Apjoms apgrozībā7,437,500,000,000

Maksimālais apjoms21,000,000,000,000

Kopējais apjoms21,000,000,000,000

Apgrozības koeficients0.3541%

Izdošanas datums--

Cena, par kuru aktīvs tika pirmo reizi izdots--

Visu laiku augstākā cena0.000032687237820629,2024-11-12

Zemākās cena0.00000097351698015,2025-05-07

Publiska blokķēdeTONCOIN

