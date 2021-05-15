RACA

RACA (USM.WORLD), a web3 ecosystem initiated by Maye Musk NFT Dog community. Over 3.7 million units of BNB Coins (2 billion USD equivalent) of trading volume was recorded in 9 months from Maye Musk NFT and derivative NFTs, including game characters and virtual lands. Backed by OKX Ventures and Consensys Mesh Tachyon (parent company of MetaMask), it has one of the biggest web3 communities over 29 fanbase regions, 665k followers on Twitter, 510k on Telegram, and 68k on Discord. USM is also the web3 central for virtual headquarters and social spaces for partners include - BNB Chain, Huobi, Kucoin, Bybit, Bitget, LBank, OKC, Dodo, MEXC, BSC News, Element Market, and Miami NFT Week etc.

VārdsRACA

ReitingsNo.

Tirgus kapitalizācija$0.00

Tirgus kapitalizācija pie pilnas emisijas$0.00

Tirgus daļa%

Tirdzniecības apjoms/tirgus kapitalizācija (24H)0

Apjoms apgrozībā--

Maksimālais apjoms0

Kopējais apjoms500,000,000,000

Apgrozības koeficients%

Izdošanas datums2021-05-15 00:00:00

Cena, par kuru aktīvs tika pirmo reizi izdots--

Visu laiku augstākā cena,

Zemākās cena,

Publiska blokķēdeBSC

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAtruna: Datus nodrošina , un šie dati nav uzskatāmi par ieguldījuma veikšanas ieteikumu.