With Portuma, the project team have created a platform in the gaming industry with a global user base exceeding 3 billion, bringing together advertiser brands and game studios to enable the publication of non-disruptive ads to the gaming experience. Additionally, with Portuma Token, an earning model has been established where users playing games can earn Portuma tokens as they play. The Portuma Ecosystem, encompassing all of these, is designed as a structure that merges in-game advertising and in-game economy.
VārdsPORTUMA
ReitingsNo.2343
Tirgus kapitalizācija$0.00
Tirgus kapitalizācija pie pilnas emisijas$0.00
Tirgus daļa%
Tirdzniecības apjoms/tirgus kapitalizācija (24H)0.00%
Apjoms apgrozībā3,784,748,038
Maksimālais apjoms10,000,000,000
Kopējais apjoms9,864,463,555
Apgrozības koeficients0.3784%
Izdošanas datums--
Cena, par kuru aktīvs tika pirmo reizi izdots--
Visu laiku augstākā cena0.00416911829486032,2022-06-01
Zemākās cena0.000070342407221662,2025-04-08
Publiska blokķēdeBSC
