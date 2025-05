ORT

OrtJob is a new blockchain platform powered by DeFi and self governing DAO created to actualize these two dreams as it delivers freelance jobs based on a secure, decentralized technology. Freelancers will have a vast variety of job options as well as payment methods to choose from. It allows users transparency as they can look at detailed reviews and descriptions of the employer and freelancer. The greatest benefit of this platform has to be that there is NO COMMISSION, meaning users will not be skimped out of any hard worked money.

VārdsORT

ReitingsNo.1565

Tirgus kapitalizācija$0.00

Tirgus kapitalizācija pie pilnas emisijas$0.00

Tirgus daļa%

Tirdzniecības apjoms/tirgus kapitalizācija (24H)0.07%

Apjoms apgrozībā816,719,844.8

Maksimālais apjoms900,000,000

Kopējais apjoms900,000,000

Apgrozības koeficients0.9074%

Izdošanas datums--

Cena, par kuru aktīvs tika pirmo reizi izdots--

Visu laiku augstākā cena0.07457966384866581,2022-04-01

Zemākās cena0.001356615264875941,2022-08-24

Publiska blokķēdeBSC

