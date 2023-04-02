NEXA

Nexa is a proof-of-work, UTXO Layer-1 Blockchain, with native tokens and smart contracts, that has the ability to scale for global P2P usage. By utilizing hardware to scale, Nexa removes two of the most important bottlenecks for scalability: Signatures and UTXO lookups.

VārdsNEXA

ReitingsNo.1215

Tirgus kapitalizācija$0.00

Tirgus kapitalizācija pie pilnas emisijas$0.00

Tirgus daļa%

Tirdzniecības apjoms/tirgus kapitalizācija (24H)0.00%

Apjoms apgrozībā5,859,620,000,000

Maksimālais apjoms21,000,000,000,000

Kopējais apjoms8,078,920,000,000

Apgrozības koeficients0.279%

Izdošanas datums--

Cena, par kuru aktīvs tika pirmo reizi izdots--

Visu laiku augstākā cena0.000042155176868025,2023-04-02

Zemākās cena0.00000083479706052,2025-03-04

Publiska blokķēdeNEXA

Nozare

Sociālie tīkli

Atruna: Datus nodrošina cmc, un šie dati nav uzskatāmi par ieguldījuma veikšanas ieteikumu.

