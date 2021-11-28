NABOX

Nabox is a Cross-chain DeFi wallet with DID capabilities built for Web 3.0. Built on the cross-chain friendly NULS blockchain, Nabox enables seamless transactions and swaps across various chains via NerveNetwork technology. With Nabox, users are able to utilize their digital assets across chains at the click of a button. With this, we hope to be the enabler of high performance blockchains, allowing their closer integration to the Ethereum Layer 2 infrastructure.

VārdsNABOX

ReitingsNo.2232

Tirgus kapitalizācija$0.00

Tirgus kapitalizācija pie pilnas emisijas$0.00

Tirgus daļa%

Tirdzniecības apjoms/tirgus kapitalizācija (24H)0.00%

Apjoms apgrozībā208,614,091,935.19

Maksimālais apjoms1,000,000,000,000

Kopējais apjoms1,000,000,000,000

Apgrozības koeficients0.2086%

Izdošanas datums--

Cena, par kuru aktīvs tika pirmo reizi izdots--

Visu laiku augstākā cena0.000375839325844436,2021-11-28

Zemākās cena0.000001572508954823,2025-04-20

Publiska blokķēdeBSC

