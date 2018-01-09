MYST
Mysterium Network builds tools and infrastructure that make the web borderless and accessible for all. The Tor-like network is tamper-proof, anonymous, and encrypted, but with superior usability, stability and speed. Anyone can join Mysterium Network’s permissionless, peer-to-peer marketplace and rent their spare bandwidth and IP address to earn crypto passive income. The project's flagship product was the Mysterium Network VPN, available for Android, Windows, Mac and Linux.
VārdsMYST
ReitingsNo.1358
Tirgus kapitalizācija$0.00
Tirgus kapitalizācija pie pilnas emisijas$0.00
Tirgus daļa%
Tirdzniecības apjoms/tirgus kapitalizācija (24H)0.29%
Apjoms apgrozībā20,033,628
Maksimālais apjoms32,433,365
Kopējais apjoms32,433,365
Apgrozības koeficients0.6176%
Izdošanas datums--
Cena, par kuru aktīvs tika pirmo reizi izdots--
Visu laiku augstākā cena5.648429870605469,2018-01-09
Zemākās cena0.0195606770677,2018-12-13
Publiska blokķēdeETH
IevadsMysterium Network builds tools and infrastructure that make the web borderless and accessible for all. The Tor-like network is tamper-proof, anonymous, and encrypted, but with superior usability, stability and speed. Anyone can join Mysterium Network’s permissionless, peer-to-peer marketplace and rent their spare bandwidth and IP address to earn crypto passive income. The project's flagship product was the Mysterium Network VPN, available for Android, Windows, Mac and Linux.
Nozare
Sociālie tīkli
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAtruna: Datus nodrošina cmc, un šie dati nav uzskatāmi par ieguldījuma veikšanas ieteikumu.