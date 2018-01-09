MYST

Mysterium Network builds tools and infrastructure that make the web borderless and accessible for all. The Tor-like network is tamper-proof, anonymous, and encrypted, but with superior usability, stability and speed. Anyone can join Mysterium Network’s permissionless, peer-to-peer marketplace and rent their spare bandwidth and IP address to earn crypto passive income. The project's flagship product was the Mysterium Network VPN, available for Android, Windows, Mac and Linux.

VārdsMYST

ReitingsNo.1358

Tirgus kapitalizācija$0.00

Tirgus kapitalizācija pie pilnas emisijas$0.00

Tirgus daļa%

Tirdzniecības apjoms/tirgus kapitalizācija (24H)0.29%

Apjoms apgrozībā20,033,628

Maksimālais apjoms32,433,365

Kopējais apjoms32,433,365

Apgrozības koeficients0.6176%

Izdošanas datums--

Cena, par kuru aktīvs tika pirmo reizi izdots--

Visu laiku augstākā cena5.648429870605469,2018-01-09

Zemākās cena0.0195606770677,2018-12-13

Publiska blokķēdeETH

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAtruna: Datus nodrošina cmc, un šie dati nav uzskatāmi par ieguldījuma veikšanas ieteikumu.