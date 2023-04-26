MONG
The MongMob was born out of the incoherent ramblings of a US congressman. Mongs are immortal, surviving both rugs, and bear markets. They value friendship, degenerate meme culture, and good vibes. If you align with these values grab some $MONG and welcome to the mob.
VārdsMONG
ReitingsNo.1677
Tirgus kapitalizācija$0.00
Tirgus kapitalizācija pie pilnas emisijas$0.00
Tirgus daļa%
Tirdzniecības apjoms/tirgus kapitalizācija (24H)0.00%
Apjoms apgrozībā581,196,039,603,956
Maksimālais apjoms690,000,000,000,000
Kopējais apjoms690,000,000,000,000
Apgrozības koeficients0.8423%
Izdošanas datums--
Cena, par kuru aktīvs tika pirmo reizi izdots--
Visu laiku augstākā cena0.000000354717971428,2023-05-06
Zemākās cena0.000000000014558853,2023-04-26
Publiska blokķēdeETH
IevadsThe MongMob was born out of the incoherent ramblings of a US congressman. Mongs are immortal, surviving both rugs, and bear markets. They value friendship, degenerate meme culture, and good vibes. If you align with these values grab some $MONG and welcome to the mob.
Nozare
Sociālie tīkli
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAtruna: Datus nodrošina cmc, un šie dati nav uzskatāmi par ieguldījuma veikšanas ieteikumu.