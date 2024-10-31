MOCA

$MOCA is the underlying resource that powers the Moca Network, an interoperable consumer network with a pre-existing ecosystem of 450+ companies seeded by Mocaverse and Animoca Brands. With $MOCA, users can gain access to and participate in consumer dApps in key cultural verticals like gaming, sports, music, and IP. This is enabled by Mocaverse’s interoperable infrastructure layer of Account, Identity, Points, and Reputation.

VārdsMOCA

ReitingsNo.187

Tirgus kapitalizācija$0.00

Tirgus kapitalizācija pie pilnas emisijas$0.00

Tirgus daļa%

Tirdzniecības apjoms/tirgus kapitalizācija (24H)1.06%

Apjoms apgrozībā2,676,888,888.2

Maksimālais apjoms8,888,888,888

Kopējais apjoms8,888,888,888

Apgrozības koeficients0.3011%

Izdošanas datums--

Cena, par kuru aktīvs tika pirmo reizi izdots--

Visu laiku augstākā cena0.4914401125466104,2024-12-25

Zemākās cena0.060944994004711456,2024-10-31

Publiska blokķēdeETH

Ievads$MOCA is the underlying resource that powers the Moca Network, an interoperable consumer network with a pre-existing ecosystem of 450+ companies seeded by Mocaverse and Animoca Brands. With $MOCA, users can gain access to and participate in consumer dApps in key cultural verticals like gaming, sports, music, and IP. This is enabled by Mocaverse’s interoperable infrastructure layer of Account, Identity, Points, and Reputation.

Nozare

Sociālie tīkli

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAtruna: Datus nodrošina cmc, un šie dati nav uzskatāmi par ieguldījuma veikšanas ieteikumu.