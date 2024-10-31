MOCA
$MOCA is the underlying resource that powers the Moca Network, an interoperable consumer network with a pre-existing ecosystem of 450+ companies seeded by Mocaverse and Animoca Brands. With $MOCA, users can gain access to and participate in consumer dApps in key cultural verticals like gaming, sports, music, and IP. This is enabled by Mocaverse’s interoperable infrastructure layer of Account, Identity, Points, and Reputation.
VārdsMOCA
ReitingsNo.187
Tirgus kapitalizācija$0.00
Tirgus kapitalizācija pie pilnas emisijas$0.00
Tirgus daļa%
Tirdzniecības apjoms/tirgus kapitalizācija (24H)1.06%
Apjoms apgrozībā2,676,888,888.2
Maksimālais apjoms8,888,888,888
Kopējais apjoms8,888,888,888
Apgrozības koeficients0.3011%
Izdošanas datums--
Cena, par kuru aktīvs tika pirmo reizi izdots--
Visu laiku augstākā cena0.4914401125466104,2024-12-25
Zemākās cena0.060944994004711456,2024-10-31
Publiska blokķēdeETH
Nozare
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAtruna: Datus nodrošina cmc, un šie dati nav uzskatāmi par ieguldījuma veikšanas ieteikumu.