MEAI
Introducing the first AI-powered Web3 lifestyle app that combines fun with GameFi, SocialFi, and DeSci to improve both your health and wealth.Create a unique avatar that grows alongside your personal journey. With MeAI, turn daily routines into exciting challenges, earn rewards, and experience a gamified approach to self-care. As you progress, gain experience, level up, unlock exclusive features, and connect with a community - all while making your health and wellness journey more fun and engaging.
VārdsMEAI
ReitingsNo.6063
Tirgus kapitalizācija$0.00
Tirgus kapitalizācija pie pilnas emisijas$0.00
Tirgus daļa%
Tirdzniecības apjoms/tirgus kapitalizācija (24H)0.00%
Apjoms apgrozībā0
Maksimālais apjoms1,000,000,000
Kopējais apjoms1,000,000,000
Apgrozības koeficients0%
Izdošanas datums--
Cena, par kuru aktīvs tika pirmo reizi izdots--
Visu laiku augstākā cena0.1129764500107023,2024-12-04
Zemākās cena0.000539094535466488,2025-05-06
Publiska blokķēdeBSC
IevadsIntroducing the first AI-powered Web3 lifestyle app that combines fun with GameFi, SocialFi, and DeSci to improve both your health and wealth.Create a unique avatar that grows alongside your personal journey. With MeAI, turn daily routines into exciting challenges, earn rewards, and experience a gamified approach to self-care. As you progress, gain experience, level up, unlock exclusive features, and connect with a community - all while making your health and wellness journey more fun and engaging.
Nozare
Sociālie tīkli
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAtruna: Datus nodrošina cmc, un šie dati nav uzskatāmi par ieguldījuma veikšanas ieteikumu.