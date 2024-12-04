MEAI

Introducing the first AI-powered Web3 lifestyle app that combines fun with GameFi, SocialFi, and DeSci to improve both your health and wealth.Create a unique avatar that grows alongside your personal journey. With MeAI, turn daily routines into exciting challenges, earn rewards, and experience a gamified approach to self-care. As you progress, gain experience, level up, unlock exclusive features, and connect with a community - all while making your health and wellness journey more fun and engaging.

VārdsMEAI

ReitingsNo.6063

Tirgus kapitalizācija$0.00

Tirgus kapitalizācija pie pilnas emisijas$0.00

Tirgus daļa%

Tirdzniecības apjoms/tirgus kapitalizācija (24H)0.00%

Apjoms apgrozībā0

Maksimālais apjoms1,000,000,000

Kopējais apjoms1,000,000,000

Apgrozības koeficients0%

Izdošanas datums--

Cena, par kuru aktīvs tika pirmo reizi izdots--

Visu laiku augstākā cena0.1129764500107023,2024-12-04

Zemākās cena0.000539094535466488,2025-05-06

Publiska blokķēdeBSC

Nozare

Sociālie tīkli

