MAVIA

Heroes of Mavia is an online multiplayer blockchain-based strategy game where players use their base and army to battle other players and compete for real cryptocurrency in a play-to-earn fashion. Players can purchase, rent, or partner with landowners to acquire and build a base in the game, earning more rewards as they battle with increasingly difficult bases built by other players around the world.

VārdsMAVIA

ReitingsNo.861

Tirgus kapitalizācija$0.00

Tirgus kapitalizācija pie pilnas emisijas$0.00

Tirgus daļa%

Tirdzniecības apjoms/tirgus kapitalizācija (24H)5.53%

Apjoms apgrozībā111,931,126

Maksimālais apjoms256,989,887.032251

Kopējais apjoms250,000,000

Apgrozības koeficients0.4355%

Izdošanas datums--

Cena, par kuru aktīvs tika pirmo reizi izdots--

Visu laiku augstākā cena10.70544724630311,2024-02-18

Zemākās cena0.09690384445875239,2025-03-11

Publiska blokķēdeETH

