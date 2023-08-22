KAT

Karat leverages on-chain MPC and ZK technologies to create a sharable Web 2 & 3 ID data layer. Karat encrypts user data such as email and Twitter, links it to the user’s wallet, and stores it on IPFS. Users and nodes are then given the MPC private key, allowing them to completely decentralize control over all data access permissions. This infrastructure is intended to be the infrastructure of all future Dapps that require Web3 social, data indexing, advertising delivery, and login permission calls.

VārdsKAT

ReitingsNo.2640

Tirgus kapitalizācija$0.00

Tirgus kapitalizācija pie pilnas emisijas$0.00

Tirgus daļa%

Tirdzniecības apjoms/tirgus kapitalizācija (24H)0.04%

Apjoms apgrozībā255,538,596

Maksimālais apjoms2,000,000,000

Kopējais apjoms1,997,249,433

Apgrozības koeficients0.1277%

Izdošanas datums--

Cena, par kuru aktīvs tika pirmo reizi izdots--

Visu laiku augstākā cena0.05802041506845649,2023-08-22

Zemākās cena0.000463150077110209,2024-09-22

Publiska blokķēdeZKSYNCERA

Nozare

Sociālie tīkli

