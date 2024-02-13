HOTKEY

Welcome to HotKey, your gateway to a revolutionized digital finance landscape. Here, effortless trading fuses with AI-powered insights, all within a cohesive ecosystem designed for the modern crypto enthusiast. With HotKey, each transaction enhances your portfolio but also enriches the community, yielding dividends in ETH, wTAO, and eventually, in native TAO as well.

VārdsHOTKEY

ReitingsNo.2089

Tirgus kapitalizācija$0,00

Tirgus kapitalizācija pie pilnas emisijas$0,00

Tirgus daļa%

Tirdzniecības apjoms/tirgus kapitalizācija (24H)%0,00

Apjoms apgrozībā93.669.360,11870791

Maksimālais apjoms100.000.000

Kopējais apjoms95.000.000

Apgrozības koeficients0.9366%

Izdošanas datums--

Cena, par kuru aktīvs tika pirmo reizi izdots--

Visu laiku augstākā cena0.578969977730394,2024-08-25

Zemākās cena0.000815311575648077,2024-02-13

Publiska blokķēdeETH

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAtruna: Datus nodrošina cmc, un šie dati nav uzskatāmi par ieguldījuma veikšanas ieteikumu.