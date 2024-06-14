HOSKY

Hosky Token ($HOSKY) was created due to the lack of low-quality meme tokens on the Cardano Ecosystem. We saw that such a great need existed and are here to fill that gaping hole as any good boy would. We bring aboslutely nothing other than low-quality memes, no financial value, no promises of mastiff gains, no mind-beagle-ing technology , just doggo memes.

VārdsHOSKY

ReitingsNo.1038

Tirgus kapitalizācija$0.00

Tirgus kapitalizācija pie pilnas emisijas$0.00

Tirgus daļa%

Tirdzniecības apjoms/tirgus kapitalizācija (24H)0.00%

Apjoms apgrozībā227,999,999,999,931

Maksimālais apjoms1,000,000,000,000,001

Kopējais apjoms1,000,000,000,000,001

Apgrozības koeficients0.2279%

Izdošanas datums--

Cena, par kuru aktīvs tika pirmo reizi izdots--

Visu laiku augstākā cena0.000000469432894668,2024-06-14

Zemākās cena0.000000004215354442,2024-08-06

Publiska blokķēdeADA

