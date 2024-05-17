GAMESTOP

GME offers a unique investment opportunity by blending the viral appeal of memecoins with a strong community foundation. GME created a community identity among its investors, who see themselves not just as investors, but as part of a movement. This community aspect keeps the narrative alive through various platforms like Reddit, X (formerly Twitter), and other social media, where updates, theories, and memes keep the interest in GME vibrant.

VārdsGAMESTOP

ReitingsNo.595

Tirgus kapitalizācija$0.00

Tirgus kapitalizācija pie pilnas emisijas$0.00

Tirgus daļa%

Tirdzniecības apjoms/tirgus kapitalizācija (24H)0.00%

Apjoms apgrozībā411,297,484,026

Maksimālais apjoms420,690,000,000

Kopējais apjoms411,297,484,026

Apgrozības koeficients0.9776%

Izdošanas datums--

Cena, par kuru aktīvs tika pirmo reizi izdots--

Visu laiku augstākā cena0.000413098438243625,2024-12-12

Zemākās cena0.000002602616451368,2024-05-17

Publiska blokķēdeETH

IevadsGME offers a unique investment opportunity by blending the viral appeal of memecoins with a strong community foundation. GME created a community identity among its investors, who see themselves not just as investors, but as part of a movement. This community aspect keeps the narrative alive through various platforms like Reddit, X (formerly Twitter), and other social media, where updates, theories, and memes keep the interest in GME vibrant.

Nozare

Sociālie tīkli

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAtruna: Datus nodrošina cmc, un šie dati nav uzskatāmi par ieguldījuma veikšanas ieteikumu.

MEXC ir vienkāršākais ceļš uz kriptovalūtu Iepazīsti pasaulē vadošo kriptovalūtu biržu, kur pirkt, tirgot un pelnīt kriptovalūtu. Tirgo BTC, Ethereum ETH un vairāk nekā 3000 alternatīvo kriptovalūtu.
Meklēt
Izlase
GAMESTOP/USDT
GAMESTOP
----
--
24h augstākā
--
24h zemākā
--
24h apjoms (GAMESTOP)
--
24h summa (USDT)
--
Diagramma
Informācija
Orderu grāmata
Tirgus darījumi
Orderu grāmata
Tirgus darījumi
Orderu grāmata
Tirgus darījumi
Tirgus darījumi
Tūlītējie darījumi
Atvērtie orderi（0）
Orderu vēsture
Tirdzniecības vēsture
Atvērtās pozīcijas (0)
MEXC ir vienkāršākais ceļš uz kriptovalūtu Iepazīsti pasaulē vadošo kriptovalūtu biržu, kur pirkt, tirgot un pelnīt kriptovalūtu. Tirgo BTC, Ethereum ETH un vairāk nekā 3000 alternatīvo kriptovalūtu.
GAMESTOP/USDT
GAMESTOP
--
--‎--
24h augstākā
--
24h zemākā
--
24h apjoms (GAMESTOP)
--
24h summa (USDT)
--
Diagramma
Orderu grāmata
Tirgus darījumi
Informācija
Atvērtie orderi（0）
Orderu vēsture
Tirdzniecības vēsture
Atvērtās pozīcijas (0)
network_iconTīkls neatbilstošs
Līnija 1
Tiešsaistes klientu atbalsts
Loading...