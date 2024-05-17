GAMESTOP
GME offers a unique investment opportunity by blending the viral appeal of memecoins with a strong community foundation. GME created a community identity among its investors, who see themselves not just as investors, but as part of a movement. This community aspect keeps the narrative alive through various platforms like Reddit, X (formerly Twitter), and other social media, where updates, theories, and memes keep the interest in GME vibrant.
VārdsGAMESTOP
ReitingsNo.595
Tirgus kapitalizācija$0.00
Tirgus kapitalizācija pie pilnas emisijas$0.00
Tirgus daļa%
Tirdzniecības apjoms/tirgus kapitalizācija (24H)0.00%
Apjoms apgrozībā411,297,484,026
Maksimālais apjoms420,690,000,000
Kopējais apjoms411,297,484,026
Apgrozības koeficients0.9776%
Izdošanas datums--
Cena, par kuru aktīvs tika pirmo reizi izdots--
Visu laiku augstākā cena0.000413098438243625,2024-12-12
Zemākās cena0.000002602616451368,2024-05-17
Publiska blokķēdeETH
IevadsGME offers a unique investment opportunity by blending the viral appeal of memecoins with a strong community foundation. GME created a community identity among its investors, who see themselves not just as investors, but as part of a movement. This community aspect keeps the narrative alive through various platforms like Reddit, X (formerly Twitter), and other social media, where updates, theories, and memes keep the interest in GME vibrant.
Nozare
Sociālie tīkli
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAtruna: Datus nodrošina cmc, un šie dati nav uzskatāmi par ieguldījuma veikšanas ieteikumu.